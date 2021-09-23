SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Sierra Income Corporation

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sierra Income Corporation ("Sierra" or the "Company") in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Barings BDC, Inc. ("Barings") (NYSE: BBDC). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Sierra shareholders will receive $.98 in cash and 0.44973 shares of Barings stock for each Sierra share they hold, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $5.91 based upon Barings's September 22, 2021 closing price of $10.96.

If you own Sierra shares and wish to discuss this investigation or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, visit our website:

https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/sirr

Or please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

[email protected]

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether: (i) Sierra's board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Sierra's shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties. We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases. If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-weisslaw-llp-investigates-sierra-income-corporation-301384347.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP