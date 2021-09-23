Goldman Sachs Trust Buys Nabors Industries, Summit Midstream Partners LP

New Purchases: NBR, SMLP,

Investment company Goldman Sachs Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Nabors Industries, Summit Midstream Partners LP during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Goldman Sachs Trust. As of 2021Q2, Goldman Sachs Trust owns 2 stocks with a total value of $0 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Goldman Sachs Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/goldman+sachs+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) - 811 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. New Position Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) - 1,890 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. New Position

Goldman Sachs Trust initiated holding in Nabors Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $126.34, with an estimated average price of $100.34. The stock is now traded at around $86.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 811 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Goldman Sachs Trust initiated holding in Summit Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.83 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $25.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.