Goldman Sachs Trust Buys Nabors Industries, Summit Midstream Partners LP

These are the top 5 holdings of Goldman Sachs Income Fund
- Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) - 811 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP) - 1,890 shares, 1.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
Goldman Sachs Trust initiated holding in Nabors Industries Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.85 and $126.34, with an estimated average price of $100.34. The stock is now traded at around $86.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 811 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Summit Midstream Partners LP (SMLP)
Goldman Sachs Trust initiated holding in Summit Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.83 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $25.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 1,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.
