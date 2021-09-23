Systelligence, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Sells Cambria Tail Risk ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Systelligence, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Sells Cambria Tail Risk ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Systelligence, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , sells Cambria Tail Risk ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Systelligence, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Systelligence, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Systelligence, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/systelligence%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Systelligence, LLC
  1. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 579,476 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.13%
  2. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 188,441 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39%
  3. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) - 144,519 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.90%
  4. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) - 560,712 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.36%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 57,631 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Systelligence, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $270.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 57,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Systelligence, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 370,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Systelligence, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.13%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 579,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX)

Systelligence, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 258.78%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 262,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (JJC)

Systelligence, LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 134.96%. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.15, with an estimated average price of $22.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 595,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU)

Systelligence, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 38.90%. The purchase prices were between $138.15 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $144.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.974200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 144,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)

Systelligence, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 105.06%. The purchase prices were between $31.29 and $32.59, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 330,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Systelligence, LLC added to a holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 322.71%. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 249,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL)

Systelligence, LLC sold out a holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The sale prices were between $18.6 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.75.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Systelligence, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.01 and $88.02, with an estimated average price of $84.4.

Sold Out: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Systelligence, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $327.45 and $345.85, with an estimated average price of $338.82.

Sold Out: iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (IWL)

Systelligence, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The sale prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Systelligence, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.

Sold Out: BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund (ADRE)

Systelligence, LLC sold out a holding in BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.05 and $58.45, with an estimated average price of $56.37.

Reduced: Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF)

Systelligence, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 85.19%. The sale prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $189.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.91%. Systelligence, LLC still held 12,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR)

Systelligence, LLC reduced to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 33.2%. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.14%. Systelligence, LLC still held 579,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Systelligence, LLC reduced to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 32.47%. The sale prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Systelligence, LLC still held 45,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund (VTWV)

Systelligence, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 27.04%. The sale prices were between $137.11 and $152.1, with an estimated average price of $144.23. The stock is now traded at around $142.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Systelligence, LLC still held 9,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Renaissance International IPO ETF (IPOS)

Systelligence, LLC reduced to a holding in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 36.01%. The sale prices were between $34.1 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $35.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.255700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Systelligence, LLC still held 18,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Systelligence, LLC. Also check out:

1. Systelligence, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Systelligence, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Systelligence, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Systelligence, LLC keeps buying
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider