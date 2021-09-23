Systelligence, LLC Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Sells Cambria Tail Risk ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

New Purchases: IJH, IAU,

IJH, IAU, Added Positions: SCHD, FNDX, JJC, VLU, ANGL, PAVE, FNDF, ICVT, ONEY, JVAL, SPHY, FYLD, SPDW, GENY, HAIL, QQQ, VEA, VXUS, SCHM, VV, FALN, XITK, VT, VCIT, VB, IGIB, FLTR,

SCHD, FNDX, JJC, VLU, ANGL, PAVE, FNDF, ICVT, ONEY, JVAL, SPHY, FYLD, SPDW, GENY, HAIL, QQQ, VEA, VXUS, SCHM, VV, FALN, XITK, VT, VCIT, VB, IGIB, FLTR, Reduced Positions: VXF, SIVR, XSOE, SCHC, VTWV, BTEC, IPOS, VSS, XNTK, PTH,

VXF, SIVR, XSOE, SCHC, VTWV, BTEC, IPOS, VSS, XNTK, PTH, Sold Out: TAIL, VGLT, DIA, IWL, ADRE, VBK, VOT, PDN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, iShares Gold Trust, Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , sells Cambria Tail Risk ETF, Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Systelligence, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Systelligence, LLC owns 40 stocks with a total value of $372 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Systelligence, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/systelligence%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 579,476 shares, 11.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.13% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 188,441 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.39% SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) - 144,519 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.90% JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) - 560,712 shares, 5.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.36% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 57,631 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. New Position

Systelligence, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $259.58 and $275.63, with an estimated average price of $269.24. The stock is now traded at around $270.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 57,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systelligence, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.36%. The holding were 370,219 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systelligence, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.13%. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.04%. The holding were 579,476 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systelligence, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 258.78%. The purchase prices were between $51.46 and $55.85, with an estimated average price of $54.01. The stock is now traded at around $54.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 262,925 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systelligence, LLC added to a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD by 134.96%. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.15, with an estimated average price of $22.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 595,889 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systelligence, LLC added to a holding in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 38.90%. The purchase prices were between $138.15 and $148.97, with an estimated average price of $144.87. The stock is now traded at around $146.974200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 144,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systelligence, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 105.06%. The purchase prices were between $31.29 and $32.59, with an estimated average price of $31.82. The stock is now traded at around $33.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 330,611 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systelligence, LLC added to a holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 322.71%. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 249,691 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systelligence, LLC sold out a holding in Cambria Tail Risk ETF. The sale prices were between $18.6 and $18.95, with an estimated average price of $18.75.

Systelligence, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.01 and $88.02, with an estimated average price of $84.4.

Systelligence, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $327.45 and $345.85, with an estimated average price of $338.82.

Systelligence, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The sale prices were between $94.49 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.53.

Systelligence, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.

Systelligence, LLC sold out a holding in BLDRS Emerging Markets 50 ADR Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.05 and $58.45, with an estimated average price of $56.37.

Systelligence, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF by 85.19%. The sale prices were between $171.38 and $189.99, with an estimated average price of $182.31. The stock is now traded at around $189.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.91%. Systelligence, LLC still held 12,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systelligence, LLC reduced to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 33.2%. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $27.25, with an estimated average price of $25.74. The stock is now traded at around $21.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.14%. Systelligence, LLC still held 579,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systelligence, LLC reduced to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 32.47%. The sale prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Systelligence, LLC still held 45,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systelligence, LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund by 27.04%. The sale prices were between $137.11 and $152.1, with an estimated average price of $144.23. The stock is now traded at around $142.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Systelligence, LLC still held 9,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Systelligence, LLC reduced to a holding in Renaissance International IPO ETF by 36.01%. The sale prices were between $34.1 and $36.92, with an estimated average price of $35.79. The stock is now traded at around $31.255700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.12%. Systelligence, LLC still held 18,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.