Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Eargo, Inc. (EAR)

Eargo is a medical device company focused on hearing loss.

On September 22, 2021, after the close of trading, Eargo disclosed that it is the target of a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) related to insurance reimbursement claims that the Company has submitted on behalf of its customers covered by federal employee health plans. Eargo also announced it is withdrawing its financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

On this news, Eargo shares dropped more than 68% on September 23, 2021, to close at a price of $6.86, down from its previous close price of $21.67.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210923005963/en/