W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Earnings on October 21, 2021

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) will release its third quarter 2021 earnings after the market closes on Thursday, October 21, 2021. A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company’s website at www.berkley.com.

The Company has scheduled its quarterly conference call with analysts and investors to discuss its earnings and other information on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. eastern time. A live audio webcast of the conference call may be accessed via the Company’s website at www.+berkley.com. Please log on at least ten minutes early to register and download and install any necessary software. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website approximately two hours after the end of the call.

Founded in 1967, W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company that is among the largest commercial lines writers in the United States and operates worldwide in two segments of the property casualty insurance business: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess.

