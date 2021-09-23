Third Point, LLC Buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Intel Corp, Sells IAA Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Ferrari NV

Investment company Third Point, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Intel Corp, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, sells IAA Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Ferrari NV, CarMax Inc, Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Third Point, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Third Point, LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $17.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Daniel Loeb 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/daniel+loeb/current-portfolio/portfolio

Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 13,381,222 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio. SentinelOne Inc (S) - 25,362,482 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. New Position SentinelOne Inc (S) - 25,362,482 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. New Position PG&E Corp (PCG) - 81,935,257 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21% Intel Corp (INTC) - 14,000,000 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1300.00%

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.32%. The holding were 25,362,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 28,897,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 12,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 1300.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 14,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 57.27%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $102.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,145,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.19%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3416.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in The AES Corp by 48.65%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Rice Acquisition Corp by 77.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,770,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38.

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $195.57 and $219.37, with an estimated average price of $208.55.

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63.

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92.

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66.

Third Point, LLC reduced to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 86.92%. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $741.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.35%. Third Point, LLC still held 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Third Point, LLC reduced to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 30.95%. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $262.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Third Point, LLC still held 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Third Point, LLC reduced to a holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc by 27.93%. The sale prices were between $13.5 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Third Point, LLC still held 3,239,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.