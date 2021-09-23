Third Point, LLC Buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Intel Corp, Sells IAA Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Ferrari NV

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Third Point, LLC Buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Intel Corp, Sells IAA Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Ferrari NV

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 23, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Third Point, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SentinelOne Inc, SentinelOne Inc, Intel Corp, SoFi Technologies Inc, SoFi Technologies Inc, sells IAA Inc, Charter Communications Inc, Ferrari NV, CarMax Inc, Zillow Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Third Point, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Third Point, LLC owns 125 stocks with a total value of $17.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Daniel Loeb 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/daniel+loeb/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Daniel Loeb
  1. Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST) - 13,381,222 shares, 9.79% of the total portfolio.
  2. SentinelOne Inc (S) - 25,362,482 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. SentinelOne Inc (S) - 25,362,482 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 81,935,257 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
  5. Intel Corp (INTC) - 14,000,000 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1300.00%
New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.32%. The holding were 25,362,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SentinelOne Inc (S)

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in SentinelOne Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.5 and $42.5, with an estimated average price of $42.5. The stock is now traded at around $60.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.32%. The holding were 25,362,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 28,897,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $23.89, with an estimated average price of $21.57. The stock is now traded at around $17.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 28,897,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 12,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Endeavor Group Holdings Inc (EDR)

Third Point, LLC initiated holding in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $28.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 12,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 1300.00%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 14,000,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 57.27%. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $102.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,145,321 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 27.19%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3416.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Uber Technologies Inc by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $45.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 8,350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The AES Corp (AES)

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in The AES Corp by 48.65%. The purchase prices were between $24.44 and $28.63, with an estimated average price of $26.4. The stock is now traded at around $23.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rice Acquisition Corp (RICE)

Third Point, LLC added to a holding in Rice Acquisition Corp by 77.00%. The purchase prices were between $10.1 and $18.05, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,770,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: IAA Inc (IAA)

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in IAA Inc. The sale prices were between $53.33 and $63.34, with an estimated average price of $57.38.

Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $195.57 and $219.37, with an estimated average price of $208.55.

Sold Out: CarMax Inc (KMX)

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in CarMax Inc. The sale prices were between $113.16 and $137.9, with an estimated average price of $123.63.

Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $107.1 and $146.71, with an estimated average price of $121.92.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1047.77 and $1508.44, with an estimated average price of $1229.27.

Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Third Point, LLC sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $223.87 and $314.73, with an estimated average price of $271.66.

Reduced: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Third Point, LLC reduced to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 86.92%. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $741.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.35%. Third Point, LLC still held 85,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Third Point, LLC reduced to a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc by 30.95%. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97. The stock is now traded at around $262.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Third Point, LLC still held 1,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (RADI)

Third Point, LLC reduced to a holding in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc by 27.93%. The sale prices were between $13.5 and $16, with an estimated average price of $14.96. The stock is now traded at around $17.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Third Point, LLC still held 3,239,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Daniel Loeb. Also check out:

1. Daniel Loeb's Undervalued Stocks
2. Daniel Loeb's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Daniel Loeb's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Daniel Loeb keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider