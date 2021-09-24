Logo
Notice of Disposition of Common Shares Through Open Market

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 23, 2021 / Mr. Dwayne Kushniruk ("Kushniruk")announces that pursuant to early warning disclosure requirements of National Instrument 62-103, Kushniruk sold 1,400,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of OneSoft Solutions Inc. (the "Company" or "OneSoft") from September 20, 2021 to September 22, 2021 decreasing the number of Common Shares held by Kushniruk to less than 10% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company from 11,806,000 to 10,406,000 Common Shares. Kushniruk now owns 8.85% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company and holds 500,000 stock options.

Prior to the sale of shares, Kushniruk had ownership and control of 11,806,000 Common Shares representing approximately 10.04% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company and an aggregate of 500,000 stock options. Of this amount, Kushniruk owned, directly or indirectly, 5,799,470 Common Shares and beneficially owned 1,431,250 Common Shares though his wholly owned company and 4,575,280 Common Shares through Bridge Solutions Inc. At the conclusion of the sale of Common Shares, Kushniruk has ownership and control of Common Shares representing 10,406,000 Common Shares, representing 8.85 % of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company. Of this amount, Kushniruk owns, directly or indirectly, 4,399,470 Common Shares and beneficially owns 1,431,250 Common Shares though his wholly owned company and 4,575,280 Common Shares through Bridge Solutions Inc. Kushniruk also holds 500,000 stock options entitling him to acquire 500,000 Common Shares upon exercise.

Kushniruk sold Common Shares for personal real estate investment purposes. Other than outstanding stock options held by him, Kushniruk has no further rights to acquire any other securities of the Company. Depending on the market and other conditions, he will evaluate his investments in the Issuer and may increase or decrease his investments by future acquisitions and dispositions of Common Shares at his discretion, as circumstances warrant

A copy of the Early Warning Report is available on www.sedar.com.

For more information, please contact

Dwayne Kushniruk
[email protected]
(780) 248-5794

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The issuance of this news release is not an admission that an entity named in the news release owns or controls any described securities or is a joint actor with another named entity.

SOURCE: Mr. Dwayne Kushniruk



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665390/Notice-of-Disposition-of-Common-Shares-Through-Open-Market

img.ashx?id=665390

