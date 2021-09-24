TD SYNNEX Announces Partnership with Zscaler

TD SYNNEX today announced a partnership with Zscaler which enables partners to purchase security solutions and services as part of the Zscaler™ Zero Trust Exchange™ platform directly from TD SYNNEX.

“Bringing Zscaler’s leading security platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, into TD SYNNEX’ portfolio was a natural fit. Our cloud-enabled architecture can stand on its own or complement any number of security solutions," said Todd Meister, SVP, Global Partners & Alliances at Zscaler. “TD SYNNEX has the scale, reach and technical expertise that is ideal for expanding our channel partnerships.”

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Cheryl Neal, vice president of New Vendor Acquisition at TD SYNNEX. "With Zscaler added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings so customers can do great things with technology."

The benefits of this partnership for TD SYNNEX customers includes:

Secure digital transformation with the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a cloud native platform that provides fast, secure connections between users, devices, and applications over any network.

Enhance offerings around access and security, for end users making the transition to the cloud from the on-premise hub-and-spoke model with a new, cloud-enabled architecture.

Zscaler enhances the TD SYNNEX security portfolio offering customers more options for migrating to a zero trust architecture.

With year-over-year cybercrime statistics increasing exponentially, making smart investments in security solutions is a must for businesses grappling with how to handle the threats of ransomware and the need to support an increasingly remote and dispersed workforce. Click to Learn+more about Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Zscaler

Zscaler (NASDAQ: ZS) accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location. Distributed across more than 150 data centers globally, the SASE-based Zero Trust Exchange is the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform.

