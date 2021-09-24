Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund Buys CVS Health Corp, Xilinx Inc, Fluor Corp, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Teleflex Inc

New Purchases: CVS, XLNX, FLR,

CVS, XLNX, FLR, Added Positions: JNJ, IFF, LHX, SAFRY,

JNJ, IFF, LHX, SAFRY, Reduced Positions: CHTR, AMAT, TFX, ZEN, SYY, JPM, DG, FRC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys CVS Health Corp, Xilinx Inc, Fluor Corp, sells Charter Communications Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Teleflex Inc, Zendesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund. As of 2021Q2, Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund owns 41 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/osterweis+strategic+investment+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,395 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,007 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 31,930 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 14,850 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 38,020 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio.

Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 23,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $156.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund initiated holding in Fluor Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund reduced to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 44.99%. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $741.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund still held 2,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 43.02%. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $141.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund still held 13,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund reduced to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 41.53%. The sale prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141. The stock is now traded at around $123.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund still held 6,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund reduced to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 25.8%. The sale prices were between $385.96 and $443.85, with an estimated average price of $409.82. The stock is now traded at around $389.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund still held 3,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.