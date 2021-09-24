Logo
Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund Buys CVS Health Corp, Xilinx Inc, Fluor Corp, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Teleflex Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund (Current Portfolio) buys CVS Health Corp, Xilinx Inc, Fluor Corp, sells Charter Communications Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Teleflex Inc, Zendesk Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund. As of 2021Q2, Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund owns 41 stocks with a total value of $118 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/osterweis+strategic+investment+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 28,395 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio.
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,007 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio.
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 31,930 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53%
  4. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 14,850 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio.
  5. Chevron Corp (CVX) - 38,020 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 23,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)

Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $156.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 4,305 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fluor Corp (FLR)

Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund initiated holding in Fluor Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund reduced to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 44.99%. The sale prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $741.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.34%. Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund still held 2,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 43.02%. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $141.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund still held 13,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund reduced to a holding in Zendesk Inc by 41.53%. The sale prices were between $130.67 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $141. The stock is now traded at around $123.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund still held 6,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Teleflex Inc (TFX)

Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund reduced to a holding in Teleflex Inc by 25.8%. The sale prices were between $385.96 and $443.85, with an estimated average price of $409.82. The stock is now traded at around $389.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund still held 3,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Osterweis Strategic Investment Fund. Also check out:

