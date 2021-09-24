Professionally Managed Portfolios Buys Texas Instruments Inc, ConocoPhillips, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Starbucks Corp, Abbott Laboratories

- New Purchases: TXN, COP, GS, CB, WHR,
- Added Positions: IBM,
- Reduced Positions: ABBV, AAPL, UPS, LOW, TGT, AMZN, FB, WMT, BMY,
- Sold Out: QCOM, SBUX, ABT,
These are the top 5 holdings of Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,000 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 15,000 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 550 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 25,000 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio.
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 4,500 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
Professionally Managed Portfolios initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $198.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Professionally Managed Portfolios initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $63.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Professionally Managed Portfolios initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $391.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Professionally Managed Portfolios initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $177.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Professionally Managed Portfolios initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69. The stock is now traded at around $209.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Professionally Managed Portfolios added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $136.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Professionally Managed Portfolios sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Professionally Managed Portfolios sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
Professionally Managed Portfolios sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Professionally Managed Portfolios reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $107.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Professionally Managed Portfolios still held 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Professionally Managed Portfolios reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $186.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Professionally Managed Portfolios still held 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
