Professionally Managed Portfolios Buys Texas Instruments Inc, ConocoPhillips, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Qualcomm Inc, Starbucks Corp, Abbott Laboratories

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Professionally Managed Portfolios (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Instruments Inc, ConocoPhillips, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Chubb, Whirlpool Corp, sells Qualcomm Inc, Starbucks Corp, Abbott Laboratories, AbbVie Inc, United Parcel Service Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Professionally Managed Portfolios. As of 2021Q2, Professionally Managed Portfolios owns 26 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hodges+blue+chip+equity+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 8,000 shares, 7.80% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 15,000 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.67%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 550 shares, 6.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.33%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 25,000 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio.
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 4,500 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10%
New Purchase: Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)

Professionally Managed Portfolios initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $176.6 and $196.93, with an estimated average price of $187.57. The stock is now traded at around $198.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Professionally Managed Portfolios initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $63.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.85%. The holding were 13,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Professionally Managed Portfolios initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $391.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Professionally Managed Portfolios initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $177.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)

Professionally Managed Portfolios initiated holding in Whirlpool Corp. The purchase prices were between $210.58 and $252.95, with an estimated average price of $232.69. The stock is now traded at around $209.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Professionally Managed Portfolios added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $136.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Professionally Managed Portfolios sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16.

Sold Out: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Professionally Managed Portfolios sold out a holding in Starbucks Corp. The sale prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95.

Sold Out: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Professionally Managed Portfolios sold out a holding in Abbott Laboratories. The sale prices were between $105.79 and $124.53, with an estimated average price of $116.66.

Reduced: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Professionally Managed Portfolios reduced to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $107.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.67%. Professionally Managed Portfolios still held 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Professionally Managed Portfolios reduced to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $186.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.31%. Professionally Managed Portfolios still held 4,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



