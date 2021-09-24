CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund Buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Diamondback Energy Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, Sells Microsoft Corp, Matador Resources Co, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

New Purchases: ADM, FANG, VRT, AEIS, NEP, NESR, COP, TGT, ACN, COWN, UGI, XEC, SBUX, WFC, J,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Diamondback Energy Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, sells Microsoft Corp, Matador Resources Co, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Allstate Corp, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund. As of 2021Q2, CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund owns 64 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 31,040 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 18,253 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 307 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 430 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,404 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio.

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 7,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $87.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 4,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 13,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund initiated holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $90.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 3,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $78.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 4,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund initiated holding in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.56 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 24,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund sold out a holding in Matador Resources Co. The sale prices were between $22.8 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $29.03.

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04.

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88.

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46.