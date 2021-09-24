CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund Buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Diamondback Energy Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, Sells Microsoft Corp, Matador Resources Co, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

- New Purchases: ADM, FANG, VRT, AEIS, NEP, NESR, COP, TGT, ACN, COWN, UGI, XEC, SBUX, WFC, J,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, JNJ, PYPL, FDX, INTU, ADBE, UNH, HD,
- Sold Out: MTDR, JAZZ, ALL, LOW, SMG, PII, PGR, FIS, DG, BLK, LOGI, IIPR, ULTA, BABA, AXON, WDAY, EVER,
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 31,040 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio.
- iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 18,253 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 307 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 430 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,404 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio.
CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 7,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $87.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 4,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)
CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 13,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)
CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund initiated holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $90.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 3,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)
CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $78.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 4,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR)
CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund initiated holding in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.56 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 24,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Matador Resources Co (MTDR)
CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund sold out a holding in Matador Resources Co. The sale prices were between $22.8 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $29.03.Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)
CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)
CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46.
