CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund Buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Diamondback Energy Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, Sells Microsoft Corp, Matador Resources Co, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Archer-Daniels Midland Co, Diamondback Energy Inc, Vertiv Holdings Co, Advanced Energy Industries Inc, NextEra Energy Partners LP, sells Microsoft Corp, Matador Resources Co, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, Allstate Corp, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund. As of 2021Q2, CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund owns 64 stocks with a total value of $28 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/can+slim+tactical+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 31,040 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 18,253 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio.
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 307 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio.
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 430 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,404 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund initiated holding in Archer-Daniels Midland Co. The purchase prices were between $57 and $68.77, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $60.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 7,535 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund initiated holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.49 and $96.31, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $87.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 4,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT)

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund initiated holding in Vertiv Holdings Co. The purchase prices were between $20 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $23.82. The stock is now traded at around $24.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 13,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Advanced Energy Industries Inc (AEIS)

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund initiated holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.48 and $120.33, with an estimated average price of $106.14. The stock is now traded at around $90.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 3,320 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP)

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund initiated holding in NextEra Energy Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $64.79 and $76.36, with an estimated average price of $71.47. The stock is now traded at around $78.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 4,658 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NESR)

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund initiated holding in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.56 and $15.7, with an estimated average price of $13.4. The stock is now traded at around $11.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 24,878 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Matador Resources Co (MTDR)

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund sold out a holding in Matador Resources Co. The sale prices were between $22.8 and $37.02, with an estimated average price of $29.03.

Sold Out: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund sold out a holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The sale prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04.

Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88.

Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Sold Out: The Scotts Miracle Gro Co (SMG)

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund sold out a holding in The Scotts Miracle Gro Co. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $221.37.

Sold Out: Polaris Inc (PII)

CAN SLIM Tactical Growth Fund sold out a holding in Polaris Inc. The sale prices were between $123.8 and $146.45, with an estimated average price of $135.46.



