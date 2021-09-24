Deutsche Dws Investment Trust Buys Anthem Inc, Textron Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Merck Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

New Purchases: TXT, PTON, TMX, HCA, HWM,

Investment company Deutsche Dws Investment Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Anthem Inc, Textron Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, AbbVie Inc, sells Merck Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Equifax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deutsche Dws Investment Trust. As of 2021Q2, Deutsche Dws Investment Trust owns 112 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,417,372 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,099,983 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.09% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 62,966 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,451 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13% Visa Inc (V) - 522,477 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 483,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 177,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.57 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 447,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $255.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 85,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 284,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 62.61%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $380.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 239,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 119.95%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $107.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 335,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc by 73.09%. The purchase prices were between $230.67 and $268.74, with an estimated average price of $250.74. The stock is now traded at around $282.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 159,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 59.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 349,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 61.14%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 190,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 67.33%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,218,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.52.

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15.