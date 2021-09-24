Deutsche Dws Investment Trust Buys Anthem Inc, Textron Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Merck Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust Buys Anthem Inc, Textron Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Merck Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Deutsche Dws Investment Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Anthem Inc, Textron Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, AbbVie Inc, sells Merck Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Verizon Communications Inc, Equifax Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deutsche Dws Investment Trust. As of 2021Q2, Deutsche Dws Investment Trust owns 112 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DWS Core Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dws+core+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DWS Core Equity Fund
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,417,372 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,099,983 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.09%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 62,966 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,451 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 522,477 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
New Purchase: Textron Inc (TXT)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 483,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 177,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.57 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 447,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $255.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 85,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 284,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 62.61%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $380.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 239,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 119.95%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $107.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 335,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc by 73.09%. The purchase prices were between $230.67 and $268.74, with an estimated average price of $250.74. The stock is now traded at around $282.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 159,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dynatrace Inc (DT)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 59.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 349,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 61.14%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 190,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 67.33%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,218,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: Equifax Inc (EFX)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41.

Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.52.

Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of DWS Core Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. DWS Core Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. DWS Core Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DWS Core Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DWS Core Equity Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider