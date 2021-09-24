Deutsche Dws Investment Trust Buys Anthem Inc, Textron Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Sells Merck Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: TXT, PTON, TMX, HCA, HWM,
- Added Positions: ANTM, ABBV, MOH, DT, EMR, VTRS, SNPS, BMRN, ICE, PINC, HIG, CTXS,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, TMUS, AMP, MSFT, GH, DHI, AAPL, JPM, GOOG, AMGN, V, GOOGL, ORCL, INTC, PEP, QCOM, WM, ROKU, CVNA, ARNC, WH, IRM, SPOT, AGCO, KR, MCK, MET, NVDA, NFLX, NSC, AWK, YUMC, PH, CG, PEG, MPC, CRM, TER, UNP, JNJ, WFC, OC, MSCI, AVB, DXC, KO, CSCO, CHH, CAT, BMY, BIIB, BAC, CNC, AJG, HES, MO, ALXN, AMD, ATVI, PLD, COST, DVN, DVA, NEE, IR, SPLK, ANSS, ZTS, EA, EL, RE, D, BKR, APD, GNTX, ACN, TW, BYND, INTU, DD, MOS, BWA, NWL, CDNS, NEM, MTN, IP, NKE, TROW, CTAS, RSG, DRI, CMI, PGR, LIN,
- Sold Out: MRK, LMT, VZ, EFX, NOV, HON,
These are the top 5 holdings of DWS Core Equity Fund
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 2,417,372 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,099,983 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.09%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 62,966 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 49,451 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
- Visa Inc (V) - 522,477 shares, 2.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.13%
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Textron Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.08 and $70.28, with an estimated average price of $64.46. The stock is now traded at around $71.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 483,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The purchase prices were between $82.62 and $126.92, with an estimated average price of $106.68. The stock is now traded at around $94.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 177,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.57 and $51.33, with an estimated average price of $49.08. The stock is now traded at around $44.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 447,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.15 and $215.87, with an estimated average price of $203.48. The stock is now traded at around $255.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 85,323 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust initiated holding in Howmet Aerospace Inc. The purchase prices were between $31 and $35.73, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 284,817 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Anthem Inc (ANTM)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Anthem Inc by 62.61%. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $380.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 239,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 119.95%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $107.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 335,295 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc by 73.09%. The purchase prices were between $230.67 and $268.74, with an estimated average price of $250.74. The stock is now traded at around $282.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 159,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Dynatrace Inc (DT)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Dynatrace Inc by 59.79%. The purchase prices were between $44.52 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $52.12. The stock is now traded at around $73.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 349,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 61.14%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $96.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 190,876 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Viatris Inc (VTRS)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 67.33%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $13.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,218,077 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02.Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.Sold Out: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Equifax Inc. The sale prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41.Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.76 and $17.95, with an estimated average price of $15.52.Sold Out: Honeywell International Inc (HON)
Deutsche Dws Investment Trust sold out a holding in Honeywell International Inc. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15.
