DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund Buys Facebook Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Cardinal Health Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

FB, SSNC, AVGO, PG, JPM, TMO, IBM, CTSH, BAC, USB, AMAT, SWKS, QRVO, CMCSA, QCOM, LRCX, GRMN, STZ, NEM, LOW, LLY, KLAC, TFC, MMM, COF, C, HPE, HCA, FLEX, TGT, CMI, FITB, WMB, LYB, NOC, OKE, DFS, TSCO, HPQ, MCK, PCAR, NTRS, WRK, NUE, AMCR, ORLY, TPR, VIAC, THC, MAN, GPC, SYF, BBY, AYI, Reduced Positions: CAH, EXPD, LMT, BMY, BIIB, MRK, KMB, K, INTC, GILD, T, GIS, REGN, VZ, CPB, VTRS, FOXA, KR, ALXN, MO, EBAY, TSN, SJM, DGX, AZO, CAG, CHRW, LH, DHI, AMGN, STT, PM, PFE, ABBV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Broadcom Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, JPMorgan Chase, sells Cardinal Health Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund. As of 2021Q2, DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund owns 94 stocks with a total value of $723 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 267,631 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 384,740 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 358,409 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 467,981 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85% Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 185,436 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $345.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 35,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 108,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $504.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 14,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 39,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $161.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 33,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.

DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $608.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.