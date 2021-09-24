DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund Buys Facebook Inc, SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc, Broadcom Inc, Sells Cardinal Health Inc, Expeditors International of Washington Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: FB, SSNC, AVGO, PG, JPM, TMO, IBM, CTSH, BAC, USB, AMAT, SWKS, QRVO, CMCSA, QCOM, LRCX, GRMN, STZ, NEM, LOW, LLY, KLAC, TFC, MMM, COF, C, HPE, HCA, FLEX, TGT, CMI, FITB, WMB, LYB, NOC, OKE, DFS, TSCO, HPQ, MCK, PCAR, NTRS, WRK, NUE, AMCR, ORLY, TPR, VIAC, THC, MAN, GPC, SYF, BBY, AYI,
- Reduced Positions: CAH, EXPD, LMT, BMY, BIIB, MRK, KMB, K, INTC, GILD, T, GIS, REGN, VZ, CPB, VTRS, FOXA, KR, ALXN, MO, EBAY, TSN, SJM, DGX, AZO, CAG, CHRW, LH, DHI, AMGN, STT, PM, PFE, ABBV,
For the details of DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dws+croci%28r%29+u.s.+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund
- Oracle Corp (ORCL) - 267,631 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
- Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) - 384,740 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%
- Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 358,409 shares, 2.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 467,981 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.85%
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 185,436 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.92%
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $345.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 35,661 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.87 and $74.97, with an estimated average price of $73.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 108,035 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $422.38 and $488.48, with an estimated average price of $463.69. The stock is now traded at around $504.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 14,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 39,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $161.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 33,082 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)
DWS CROCI(R) U.S. Fund initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $608.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 9,852 shares as of 2021-06-30.
