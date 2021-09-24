Logo
Deutsche Dws Global Buys Ameren Corp, American Water Works Co Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Sells ENN Energy Holdings, Kinder Morgan Inc, ONEOK Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Deutsche Dws Global (Current Portfolio) buys Ameren Corp, American Water Works Co Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Cellnex Telecom SA, Enbridge Inc, sells ENN Energy Holdings, Kinder Morgan Inc, ONEOK Inc, Eversource Energy, Canadian National Railway Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deutsche Dws Global. As of 2021Q2, Deutsche Dws Global owns 42 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DWS RREEF Global Infrastructure Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dws+rreef+global+infrastructure+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DWS RREEF Global Infrastructure Fund
  1. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 681,075 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.39%
  2. National Grid PLC (NG.) - 6,305,819 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.25%
  3. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 819,768 shares, 4.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.45%
  4. TC Energy Corp (TRP) - 1,436,100 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.83%
  5. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 255,291 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.78%
New Purchase: Ameren Corp (AEE)

Deutsche Dws Global initiated holding in Ameren Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.91 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $83.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 431,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

Deutsche Dws Global initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.11 and $104.59, with an estimated average price of $100.2. The stock is now traded at around $88.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 148,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fraport AG (FRA)

Deutsche Dws Global initiated holding in Fraport AG. The purchase prices were between $49.63 and $63.62, with an estimated average price of $57.11. The stock is now traded at around $58.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 93,718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Terna SpA (TRN)

Deutsche Dws Global initiated holding in Terna SpA. The purchase prices were between $6.09 and $6.62, with an estimated average price of $6.27. The stock is now traded at around $6.618000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 295,289 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

Deutsche Dws Global added to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 100.86%. The purchase prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $177.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 281,687 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Deutsche Dws Global added to a holding in SBA Communications Corp by 51.99%. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $353.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 186,612 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cellnex Telecom SA (CLNX)

Deutsche Dws Global added to a holding in Cellnex Telecom SA by 43.21%. The purchase prices were between $41.86 and $54.8, with an estimated average price of $48.17. The stock is now traded at around $57.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 835,361 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Deutsche Dws Global added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 210.49%. The purchase prices were between $45.78 and $49.97, with an estimated average price of $47.48. The stock is now traded at around $50.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 561,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Deutsche Dws Global added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $65.17, with an estimated average price of $61.37. The stock is now traded at around $62.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,436,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NiSource Inc (NI)

Deutsche Dws Global added to a holding in NiSource Inc by 27.75%. The purchase prices were between $24.07 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $23.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 1,901,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ENN Energy Holdings Ltd (02688)

Deutsche Dws Global sold out a holding in ENN Energy Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $121.4 and $153.2, with an estimated average price of $137.35.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Deutsche Dws Global sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8.

Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Deutsche Dws Global sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $50.46 and $57.02, with an estimated average price of $53.19.

Sold Out: Canadian National Railway Co (CNR)

Deutsche Dws Global sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $125.8 and $148.67, with an estimated average price of $135.95.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Deutsche Dws Global sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Sold Out: CSX Corp (CSX)

Deutsche Dws Global sold out a holding in CSX Corp. The sale prices were between $31.55 and $34.39, with an estimated average price of $32.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of DWS RREEF Global Infrastructure Fund. Also check out:

1. DWS RREEF Global Infrastructure Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. DWS RREEF Global Infrastructure Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DWS RREEF Global Infrastructure Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DWS RREEF Global Infrastructure Fund keeps buying
