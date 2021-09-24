Logo
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust Buys SBA Communications Corp, Boston Properties Inc, Equinix Inc, Sells Weyerhaeuser Co, The Howard Hughes Corp, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Deutsche Dws Securities Trust (Current Portfolio) buys SBA Communications Corp, Boston Properties Inc, Equinix Inc, Prologis Inc, Empire State Realty Trust Inc, sells Weyerhaeuser Co, The Howard Hughes Corp, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc, Ventas Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Deutsche Dws Securities Trust. As of 2021Q2, Deutsche Dws Securities Trust owns 39 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DWS RREEF Real Estate Securities Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dws+rreef+real+estate+securities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DWS RREEF Real Estate Securities Fund
  1. Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 636,514 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.71%
  2. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 852,385 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.69%
  3. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 107,917 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.97%
  4. American Tower Corp (AMT) - 316,632 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
  5. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 584,669 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
New Purchase: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $353.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 171,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust initiated holding in Boston Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $112.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 345,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.93. The stock is now traded at around $20.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 420,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 47.97%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $848.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 107,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $128.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 852,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust added to a holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc by 147.06%. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,857,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 1752.52%. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $196.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 67,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,105,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 44.20%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05. The stock is now traded at around $68.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 387,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.

Sold Out: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $34.86 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $37.13.

Sold Out: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $32.63 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.77.

Sold Out: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8.

Sold Out: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)

Deutsche Dws Securities Trust sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $46.25.



Here is the complete portfolio of DWS RREEF Real Estate Securities Fund. Also check out:

1. DWS RREEF Real Estate Securities Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. DWS RREEF Real Estate Securities Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DWS RREEF Real Estate Securities Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DWS RREEF Real Estate Securities Fund keeps buying
