Deutsche Dws Securities Trust Buys SBA Communications Corp, Boston Properties Inc, Equinix Inc, Sells Weyerhaeuser Co, The Howard Hughes Corp, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc

- New Purchases: SBAC, BXP, IRT,
- Added Positions: EQIX, PLD, CCI, ESRT, ARE, AMH, ADC, CONE, EPRT, WELL, AMT, AIRC, RHP, AVB, EGP, NTST, REXR, EQR, EPR, MPW,
- Reduced Positions: HHC, PK, VTR, COR, SLG, APLE, RPAI, KIM, LSI, EXR, SPG, SUI, MGP, MAA, WRI,
- Sold Out: WY, OHI, STOR, SBRA, ACC,
- Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) - 636,514 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.71%
- Prologis Inc (PLD) - 852,385 shares, 7.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.69%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 107,917 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.97%
- American Tower Corp (AMT) - 316,632 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.10%
- Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 584,669 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.55%
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust initiated holding in SBA Communications Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.69 and $322.84, with an estimated average price of $299.18. The stock is now traded at around $353.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.77%. The holding were 171,376 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust initiated holding in Boston Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.26 and $124.03, with an estimated average price of $112.05. The stock is now traded at around $112.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.73%. The holding were 345,232 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Independence Realty Trust Inc (IRT)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust initiated holding in Independence Realty Trust Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.2 and $18.74, with an estimated average price of $16.93. The stock is now traded at around $20.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 420,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust added to a holding in Equinix Inc by 47.97%. The purchase prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74. The stock is now traded at around $848.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 107,917 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 32.69%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $128.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 852,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust added to a holding in Empire State Realty Trust Inc by 147.06%. The purchase prices were between $10.8 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.74. The stock is now traded at around $10.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 1,857,492 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust added to a holding in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc by 1752.52%. The purchase prices were between $164.3 and $193.76, with an estimated average price of $178.6. The stock is now traded at around $196.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 67,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust added to a holding in American Homes 4 Rent by 36.31%. The purchase prices were between $33.34 and $39.63, with an estimated average price of $37.02. The stock is now traded at around $39.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,105,425 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Agree Realty Corp (ADC)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust added to a holding in Agree Realty Corp by 44.20%. The purchase prices were between $67.31 and $73.72, with an estimated average price of $70.05. The stock is now traded at around $68.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 387,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust sold out a holding in Weyerhaeuser Co. The sale prices were between $33.41 and $40.79, with an estimated average price of $37.09.Sold Out: Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust sold out a holding in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The sale prices were between $34.86 and $39.16, with an estimated average price of $37.13.Sold Out: STORE Capital Corp (STOR)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust sold out a holding in STORE Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $32.63 and $36.53, with an estimated average price of $34.77.Sold Out: Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust sold out a holding in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The sale prices were between $16.94 and $18.62, with an estimated average price of $17.8.Sold Out: American Campus Communities Inc (ACC)
Deutsche Dws Securities Trust sold out a holding in American Campus Communities Inc. The sale prices were between $43.17 and $48.87, with an estimated average price of $46.25.
