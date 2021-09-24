JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund Buys Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Unifi Inc, Amalgamated Financial Corp, Sells Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Korn Ferry

New Purchases: ARNA, UFI, AMAL, XPER, LGF.A, MMS, TGNA, MYGN, CRNC, HSKA, KYMR, FUL, APPS, RH, COUR, MDRX, CSII, SWN, DFIN, BIGC, AEO, GT, TPTX, NSA, ELF, FREQ, ZY, PD, TVTX, AZZ, KTB, QTRX, VCEL, MARA, PTCT, APOG, PLBY, BLKB, EHTH, BLI, GEF, IMAX, HNST, DOOR, FWRD, EZPW, LNTH, REVG, INOV, SMBK, SFL, WNC, X, RC, MRC, MFA, DK,

KFY, RCII, MSTR, CSOD, OMI, HRI, ARCB, PENN, ATKR, NHC, AHCO, REGI, DSP, DECK, PACB, CLF, LPX, AOSL, DAR, WCC, APYX, NVAX, KOP, BLDR, XENT, CCRN, ISBC, SCSC, STRL, TTEC, TEX, PFGC, AGX, ODP, LTRPA, MTZ, IDT, TROX, AMKR, FHI, GES, SWM, SIG, SF, KBR, DAN, CDNA, ESNT, MBIO, BHE, SBNY, WD, UFS, ENDP, FHN, HUBG, BCOR, JCOM, ZION, SEM, BCC, FATE, SRPT, AIT, ARWR, CNOB, FBP, HIBB, OCFC, COWN, AVYA, BBSI, FIX, EME, OFIX, AVNT, PFS, SPWR, VAC, NTB, AA, VIR, BOLT, BOLT, VZIO, BECN, EAT, DRRX, MODV, CENTA, FN, USCR, SGRY, GMS, ZUO, AIR, AEIS, CUTR, LCI, MOV, UMPQ, VSH, ALGT, YELP, COOP, RLGY, ANAB, SGH, AMN, BG, EGAN, EPC, EXTR, PDCE, SHO, UCTT, UIS, PRIM, PMT, CWEN.A, INGN, XHR, NTRA, IIPR, HCC, BE, FOCS, DOCN, ATI, CMC, ROCK, POWI, RWT, SNV, POR, GLDD, TNET, CUBI, HASI, DRNA, BPMC, CWEN, ICHR, SIBN, NGM, NOVA, KRON, LABP, ALE, HTH, ALK, AXL, BIG, CMCO, DBD, DDS, FNB, PACW, FR, GCO, HWC, DIN, KFRC, KNL, NNI, PATK, SBGI, SWX, SCS, MTEM, UEIC, WAL, ZUMZ, VRTS, LEA, VPG, GDOT, CMRE, MTDR, TSE, SAGE, VIA, GNL, INSP, TBIO, ALLO, BBIO, ASAN, SEER, OCDX, MTOR, BCO, CPK, CNO, CUZ, GTN, HAFC, HSII, HELE, HOFT, TBI, SR, LCUT, MTG, MTW, MED, MDP, SP, CNK, SBRA, SXC, PARR, RPAI, BLMN, LADR, CIO, LILA, FCPT, BL, SAIL, EPRT, BJ, ARNC, ACCO, ABCB, ARCH, ATRO, AVID, B, BKH, BYD, DRH, DCO, FISI, GOOD, HNI, HNGR, IDA, LHCG, CNR, NTUS, NJR, OMCL, TPC, PIPR, STL, RDN, SGMS, UCBI, WW, WTFC, ATEC, KALU, CPRX, CAI, AMEH, AMBA, AHH, CTT, WMS, OEC, CHRS, SNR, LILAK, OOMA, PRPL, WTTR, SOI, CARS, PLYM, AFIN, MGY, ALEC, PTVE, BNL, OM, SPRB, KDNY, TDUP, ASB, CATY, CNX, SITC, GSBC, HR, CSR, ITRI, JLL, KRNY, MOG.A, MLI, NP, NWN, OSTK, MD, RICK, TUP, SENEA, CROX, CVI, FLNT, PDM, ZGNX, HMST, ALEX, DOC, CARA, VRTV, ENVA, WK, UE, PVBC, VRS, NESR, TRTX, BRY, SFIX, MGTX, REZI, TCRR, ADPT, OPRT, FROG, DDD, EGHT, ABM, ADC, TVTY, ANDE, BHB, COKE, CNS, FCBC, FCEL, GIII, RHP, GTY, HIW, SVC, KELYA, MPB, OIS, PDFS, GLT, PKOH, PTEN, PGC, POWL, RMBS, REX, SIGI, BSRR, TISI, ACIW, TGI, UMH, INBK, ARI, KAR, CLDT, AAT, INN, FSBW, APAM, MODN, CXP, RVNC, PAHC, CTRE, DNOW, KE, JRVR, CHCT, KURA, RMR, NGVT, CSTR, VST, FRTA, JNCE, PUMP, GPMT, RBB, ECVT, MCB, LBC, BRSP, BFST, RVI, SONO, STRO, GRTS, HBT, BRP, AAN, DBTX, AEL, CTBI, EFSC, HMN, WOR, FRBA, NX, SPSC, RDUS, GMRE, FCBP, HRTG, ATRA, VEC, AJX, YMAB, ARVN, CBNK, Sold Out: HZNP, SHLS, CZR, ADNT, CDLX, BPOP, FBC, IIVI, CTB, SGFY, SANA, CORE, MGNI, SNBR, TWST, TBBK, GNRC, SYRS, HRTX, PSMT, PUBM, PFSI, GRPN, INSM, HZO, SPT, OI, LHDX, IVC, BELFB, CGNT, CGNT, EXPI, WVE, BBBY, SPOK, FGEN, SLCT, APPN, ESPR, UPWK, AIMC, WBT, ARAY, GSIT, OII, RYTM, CRS, AKR, SUM, HL, PRA, PCTI, ZYNE, AJRD, AIN, ISTR, PLUG, FIXX, UIHC, TXMD, BLUE, CDE, CIR, OPBK, KRA, TLIS, VYNE, TALO, MRBK, AMBC, BRT, HLX, FBIZ, NHI, NBN, SHBI, TWO, ASMB, CNCE, ESSA, AAWW, CPLG, CBFV, STND, NYMT, MMAC, GNE, CWCO, CALB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Unifi Inc, Amalgamated Financial Corp, Xperi Holding Corp, Xencor Inc, sells Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Korn Ferry, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Adient PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund owns 516 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 10,572 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.07% Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 56,181 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.73% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 53,900 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. New Position WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 34,283 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.95% IDT Corp (IDT) - 88,652 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26%

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.48 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $61.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 53,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Unifi Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.97 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.73. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 166,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.89 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 93,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Maximus Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59. The stock is now traded at around $82.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 17,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Tegna Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $19.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 82,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Xencor Inc by 529.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.33 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $39.73. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 65,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Navient Corp by 290.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $20, with an estimated average price of $17.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 112,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 69.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $61.78. The stock is now traded at around $72.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 56,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in NuVasive Inc by 289.25%. The purchase prices were between $64.02 and $71.72, with an estimated average price of $68.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Rite Aid Corp by 755.99%. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $19.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 71,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Super Micro Computer Inc by 54.99%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 76,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92.

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26.

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Adient PLC. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $46.73.

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $88.36 and $141.98, with an estimated average price of $112.81.

JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $69.54 and $81.9, with an estimated average price of $76.45.