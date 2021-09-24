JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund Buys Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Unifi Inc, Amalgamated Financial Corp, Sells Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Shoals Technologies Group Inc, Korn Ferry

- New Purchases: ARNA, UFI, AMAL, XPER, LGF.A, MMS, TGNA, MYGN, CRNC, HSKA, KYMR, FUL, APPS, RH, COUR, MDRX, CSII, SWN, DFIN, BIGC, AEO, GT, TPTX, NSA, ELF, FREQ, ZY, PD, TVTX, AZZ, KTB, QTRX, VCEL, MARA, PTCT, APOG, PLBY, BLKB, EHTH, BLI, GEF, IMAX, HNST, DOOR, FWRD, EZPW, LNTH, REVG, INOV, SMBK, SFL, WNC, X, RC, MRC, MFA, DK,
- Added Positions: XNCR, NAVI, THC, NUVA, RAD, SMCI, OVV, AKBA, SAFM, RVMD, AMC, SDGR, UFPI, PRG, NVTA, SMTC, STC, PCH, MTX, KRG, RUN, ECHO, DBRG, M, SANM, NEX, ACRE, NMIH, FOLD, PSNL, AR, QTS, EFC, ROIC, NXGN, BXMT, OPCH, ANGN, GPRE, ARGO, CHX, MLHR, KREF, MYE, STAG,
- Reduced Positions: KFY, RCII, MSTR, CSOD, OMI, HRI, ARCB, PENN, ATKR, NHC, AHCO, REGI, DSP, DECK, PACB, CLF, LPX, AOSL, DAR, WCC, APYX, NVAX, KOP, BLDR, XENT, CCRN, ISBC, SCSC, STRL, TTEC, TEX, PFGC, AGX, ODP, LTRPA, MTZ, IDT, TROX, AMKR, FHI, GES, SWM, SIG, SF, KBR, DAN, CDNA, ESNT, MBIO, BHE, SBNY, WD, UFS, ENDP, FHN, HUBG, BCOR, JCOM, ZION, SEM, BCC, FATE, SRPT, AIT, ARWR, CNOB, FBP, HIBB, OCFC, COWN, AVYA, BBSI, FIX, EME, OFIX, AVNT, PFS, SPWR, VAC, NTB, AA, VIR, BOLT, BOLT, VZIO, BECN, EAT, DRRX, MODV, CENTA, FN, USCR, SGRY, GMS, ZUO, AIR, AEIS, CUTR, LCI, MOV, UMPQ, VSH, ALGT, YELP, COOP, RLGY, ANAB, SGH, AMN, BG, EGAN, EPC, EXTR, PDCE, SHO, UCTT, UIS, PRIM, PMT, CWEN.A, INGN, XHR, NTRA, IIPR, HCC, BE, FOCS, DOCN, ATI, CMC, ROCK, POWI, RWT, SNV, POR, GLDD, TNET, CUBI, HASI, DRNA, BPMC, CWEN, ICHR, SIBN, NGM, NOVA, KRON, LABP, ALE, HTH, ALK, AXL, BIG, CMCO, DBD, DDS, FNB, PACW, FR, GCO, HWC, DIN, KFRC, KNL, NNI, PATK, SBGI, SWX, SCS, MTEM, UEIC, WAL, ZUMZ, VRTS, LEA, VPG, GDOT, CMRE, MTDR, TSE, SAGE, VIA, GNL, INSP, TBIO, ALLO, BBIO, ASAN, SEER, OCDX, MTOR, BCO, CPK, CNO, CUZ, GTN, HAFC, HSII, HELE, HOFT, TBI, SR, LCUT, MTG, MTW, MED, MDP, SP, CNK, SBRA, SXC, PARR, RPAI, BLMN, LADR, CIO, LILA, FCPT, BL, SAIL, EPRT, BJ, ARNC, ACCO, ABCB, ARCH, ATRO, AVID, B, BKH, BYD, DRH, DCO, FISI, GOOD, HNI, HNGR, IDA, LHCG, CNR, NTUS, NJR, OMCL, TPC, PIPR, STL, RDN, SGMS, UCBI, WW, WTFC, ATEC, KALU, CPRX, CAI, AMEH, AMBA, AHH, CTT, WMS, OEC, CHRS, SNR, LILAK, OOMA, PRPL, WTTR, SOI, CARS, PLYM, AFIN, MGY, ALEC, PTVE, BNL, OM, SPRB, KDNY, TDUP, ASB, CATY, CNX, SITC, GSBC, HR, CSR, ITRI, JLL, KRNY, MOG.A, MLI, NP, NWN, OSTK, MD, RICK, TUP, SENEA, CROX, CVI, FLNT, PDM, ZGNX, HMST, ALEX, DOC, CARA, VRTV, ENVA, WK, UE, PVBC, VRS, NESR, TRTX, BRY, SFIX, MGTX, REZI, TCRR, ADPT, OPRT, FROG, DDD, EGHT, ABM, ADC, TVTY, ANDE, BHB, COKE, CNS, FCBC, FCEL, GIII, RHP, GTY, HIW, SVC, KELYA, MPB, OIS, PDFS, GLT, PKOH, PTEN, PGC, POWL, RMBS, REX, SIGI, BSRR, TISI, ACIW, TGI, UMH, INBK, ARI, KAR, CLDT, AAT, INN, FSBW, APAM, MODN, CXP, RVNC, PAHC, CTRE, DNOW, KE, JRVR, CHCT, KURA, RMR, NGVT, CSTR, VST, FRTA, JNCE, PUMP, GPMT, RBB, ECVT, MCB, LBC, BRSP, BFST, RVI, SONO, STRO, GRTS, HBT, BRP, AAN, DBTX, AEL, CTBI, EFSC, HMN, WOR, FRBA, NX, SPSC, RDUS, GMRE, FCBP, HRTG, ATRA, VEC, AJX, YMAB, ARVN, CBNK,
- Sold Out: HZNP, SHLS, CZR, ADNT, CDLX, BPOP, FBC, IIVI, CTB, SGFY, SANA, CORE, MGNI, SNBR, TWST, TBBK, GNRC, SYRS, HRTX, PSMT, PUBM, PFSI, GRPN, INSM, HZO, SPT, OI, LHDX, IVC, BELFB, CGNT, CGNT, EXPI, WVE, BBBY, SPOK, FGEN, SLCT, APPN, ESPR, UPWK, AIMC, WBT, ARAY, GSIT, OII, RYTM, CRS, AKR, SUM, HL, PRA, PCTI, ZYNE, AJRD, AIN, ISTR, PLUG, FIXX, UIHC, TXMD, BLUE, CDE, CIR, OPBK, KRA, TLIS, VYNE, TALO, MRBK, AMBC, BRT, HLX, FBIZ, NHI, NBN, SHBI, TWO, ASMB, CNCE, ESSA, AAWW, CPLG, CBFV, STND, NYMT, MMAC, GNE, CWCO, CALB,
These are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund
- Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 10,572 shares, 1.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.07%
- Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) - 56,181 shares, 1.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 69.73%
- Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA) - 53,900 shares, 1.01% of the total portfolio. New Position
- WESCO International Inc (WCC) - 34,283 shares, 0.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25.95%
- IDT Corp (IDT) - 88,652 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26%
JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $60.48 and $73.34, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $61.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 53,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Unifi Inc (UFI)
JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Unifi Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.97 and $28.98, with an estimated average price of $26.73. The stock is now traded at around $22.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 115,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amalgamated Financial Corp (AMAL)
JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Amalgamated Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $15.06 and $17.4, with an estimated average price of $16.21. The stock is now traded at around $14.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 166,568 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xperi Holding Corp (XPER)
JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Xperi Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.89 and $22.66, with an estimated average price of $21.51. The stock is now traded at around $19.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 93,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Maximus Inc (MMS)
JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Maximus Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.72 and $95.73, with an estimated average price of $91.59. The stock is now traded at around $82.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 17,444 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Tegna Inc (TGNA)
JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Tegna Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.27 and $21.41, with an estimated average price of $19.61. The stock is now traded at around $21.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 82,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Xencor Inc (XNCR)
JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Xencor Inc by 529.00%. The purchase prices were between $34.33 and $44.68, with an estimated average price of $39.73. The stock is now traded at around $34.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 65,102 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Navient Corp (NAVI)
JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Navient Corp by 290.98%. The purchase prices were between $14.31 and $20, with an estimated average price of $17.1. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 112,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)
JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Tenet Healthcare Corp by 69.73%. The purchase prices were between $50.49 and $69.94, with an estimated average price of $61.78. The stock is now traded at around $72.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 56,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: NuVasive Inc (NUVA)
JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in NuVasive Inc by 289.25%. The purchase prices were between $64.02 and $71.72, with an estimated average price of $68.18. The stock is now traded at around $62.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 26,858 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Rite Aid Corp (RAD)
JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Rite Aid Corp by 755.99%. The purchase prices were between $15.87 and $22.53, with an estimated average price of $19.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 71,903 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI)
JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Super Micro Computer Inc by 54.99%. The purchase prices were between $33.65 and $40.03, with an estimated average price of $36.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 76,721 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP)
JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Horizon Therapeutics PLC. The sale prices were between $86.24 and $95.92, with an estimated average price of $92.Sold Out: Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS)
JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. The sale prices were between $21.5 and $35.84, with an estimated average price of $30.26.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $87.45 and $111.7, with an estimated average price of $100.61.Sold Out: Adient PLC (ADNT)
JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Adient PLC. The sale prices were between $41.04 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $46.73.Sold Out: Cardlytics Inc (CDLX)
JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Cardlytics Inc. The sale prices were between $88.36 and $141.98, with an estimated average price of $112.81.Sold Out: Popular Inc (BPOP)
JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Popular Inc. The sale prices were between $69.54 and $81.9, with an estimated average price of $76.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund.
1. JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JPMorgan Small Cap Sustainable Leaders Fund keeps buying
