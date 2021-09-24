JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund Buys United Parcel Service Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells Kansas City Southern, Expedia Group Inc, Phillips 66

New Purchases: UPS, OGN,

UPS, OGN, Added Positions: UNH, MDT, BMY, COP, DG, DD, WFC, RTX, BLK, PH, C, CVX, CMCSA, BDX, AXTA, MS, CSX, TXN, MSFT, ADI, APD, BKNG, BAC, CI, TFC, EOG, DOV, VRTX, PNC, PM, JNJ, BRK.B, GS, TROW, LUV, COF, SCHW, ETN, NKE, LLY, GD, NXPI, AXP, TJX, AMGN, NOC, CMS, ORLY, CL, LVS, ABBV, MCD, CB, WMT, MDLZ, VZ, VMC, RSG, USB, NEE, FIS, MET, DIS, GPS, IBM, SPGI, MTB, XEL, LOW, PFE, VTR, ANTM, AZO, PEP, VLO, NWL, L, CFG, TT, PRU, HUM, AVB, LRCX, PEG, ETR, BLL, VNO, HIG, BIIB, SWK, AAPL, HON,

UNH, MDT, BMY, COP, DG, DD, WFC, RTX, BLK, PH, C, CVX, CMCSA, BDX, AXTA, MS, CSX, TXN, MSFT, ADI, APD, BKNG, BAC, CI, TFC, EOG, DOV, VRTX, PNC, PM, JNJ, BRK.B, GS, TROW, LUV, COF, SCHW, ETN, NKE, LLY, GD, NXPI, AXP, TJX, AMGN, NOC, CMS, ORLY, CL, LVS, ABBV, MCD, CB, WMT, MDLZ, VZ, VMC, RSG, USB, NEE, FIS, MET, DIS, GPS, IBM, SPGI, MTB, XEL, LOW, PFE, VTR, ANTM, AZO, PEP, VLO, NWL, L, CFG, TT, PRU, HUM, AVB, LRCX, PEG, ETR, BLL, VNO, HIG, BIIB, SWK, AAPL, HON, Reduced Positions: GOOG, MRK, HD, MMC,

GOOG, MRK, HD, MMC, Sold Out: KSU, EXPE, PSX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Parcel Service Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Medtronic PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, ConocoPhillips, sells Kansas City Southern, Expedia Group Inc, Phillips 66, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund owns 98 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+u.s.+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 48,523 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.24% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 934,626 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.33% Citigroup Inc (C) - 513,501 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.34% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 870,187 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.84% ConocoPhillips (COP) - 575,865 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.48%

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $186.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 65,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 60.33%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $408.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 79,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 51.58%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $130.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 247,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 43.53%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 505,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 39.48%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $63.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 575,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 261.45%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $218.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 177.13%. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $68.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 172,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35.