JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund Buys United Parcel Service Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Medtronic PLC, Sells Kansas City Southern, Expedia Group Inc, Phillips 66

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys United Parcel Service Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Medtronic PLC, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co, ConocoPhillips, sells Kansas City Southern, Expedia Group Inc, Phillips 66, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund owns 98 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+u.s.+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund
  1. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 48,523 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.24%
  2. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 934,626 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.33%
  3. Citigroup Inc (C) - 513,501 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.34%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 870,187 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.84%
  5. ConocoPhillips (COP) - 575,865 shares, 2.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.48%
New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $186.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 65,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 8,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 60.33%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $408.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 79,989 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 51.58%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $130.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 247,141 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co by 43.53%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $60.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 505,830 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 39.48%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $63.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 575,865 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 261.45%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $218.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund added to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 177.13%. The purchase prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $68.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 172,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund sold out a holding in Kansas City Southern. The sale prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09.

Sold Out: Expedia Group Inc (EXPE)

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund sold out a holding in Expedia Group Inc. The sale prices were between $159.9 and $177.87, with an estimated average price of $171.7.

Sold Out: Phillips 66 (PSX)

JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund sold out a holding in Phillips 66. The sale prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35.



Here is the complete portfolio of JPMorgan U.S. Value Fund. Also check out:

