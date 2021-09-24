The Osterweis Strategic Income Fund Buys Fluor Corp

New Purchases: FLR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fluor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, The Osterweis Strategic Income Fund. As of 2021Q2, The Osterweis Strategic Income Fund owns 3 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Daseke Inc (DSKE) - 490,000 shares, 21.43% of the total portfolio. ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 196,000 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Fluor Corp (FLR) - 7,250 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. New Position

The Osterweis Strategic Income Fund initiated holding in Fluor Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 7,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.