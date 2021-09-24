The Osterweis Strategic Income Fund Buys Fluor Corp

Investment company The Osterweis Strategic Income Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Fluor Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, The Osterweis Strategic Income Fund. As of 2021Q2, The Osterweis Strategic Income Fund owns 3 stocks with a total value of $79 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of The Osterweis Strategic Income Fund. Also check out:
1. The Osterweis Strategic Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. The Osterweis Strategic Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. The Osterweis Strategic Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that The Osterweis Strategic Income Fund keeps buying
- New Purchases: FLR,
These are the top 5 holdings of The Osterweis Strategic Income Fund
- Daseke Inc (DSKE) - 490,000 shares, 21.43% of the total portfolio.
- ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC) - 196,000 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio.
- Fluor Corp (FLR) - 7,250 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
The Osterweis Strategic Income Fund initiated holding in Fluor Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $15.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 7,250 shares as of 2021-06-30.
