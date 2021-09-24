The Osterweis Fund Buys Amazon.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Etsy Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Applied Materials Inc

New Purchases: ETSY, SNAP, XLNX,

ETSY, SNAP, XLNX, Added Positions: AMZN, TMUS, IFF, BABA, RAMP, SAFRY,

AMZN, TMUS, IFF, BABA, RAMP, SAFRY, Reduced Positions: CHTR, MU, AMAT, SYY, NEE, ROST, ZEN, JPM, DG, AMD, MPWR, FRC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Etsy Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Snap Inc, sells Charter Communications Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Applied Materials Inc, NextEra Energy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, The Osterweis Fund. As of 2021Q2, The Osterweis Fund owns 42 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,374 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,795 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. FedEx Corp (FDX) - 23,960 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,495 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,934 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.50%

The Osterweis Fund initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $223.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 10,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Osterweis Fund initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $79.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 21,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Osterweis Fund initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $156.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Osterweis Fund added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 60.50%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3416.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Osterweis Fund added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 84.15%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $130.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 37,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Osterweis Fund added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 78.82%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $132.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 24,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Osterweis Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 51.09%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $151.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 18,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.

The Osterweis Fund added to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 41.23%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $48.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 52,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.