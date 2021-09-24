The Osterweis Fund Buys Amazon.com Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, Etsy Inc, Sells Charter Communications Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Applied Materials Inc

- New Purchases: ETSY, SNAP, XLNX,
- Added Positions: AMZN, TMUS, IFF, BABA, RAMP, SAFRY,
- Reduced Positions: CHTR, MU, AMAT, SYY, NEE, ROST, ZEN, JPM, DG, AMD, MPWR, FRC,
For the details of The Osterweis Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/the+osterweis+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of The Osterweis Fund
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 5,374 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 37,795 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio.
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 23,960 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 44,495 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.12%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,934 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.50%
The Osterweis Fund initiated holding in Etsy Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.59 and $224.03, with an estimated average price of $185.37. The stock is now traded at around $223.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 10,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)
The Osterweis Fund initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.96 and $68.14, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $79.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 21,705 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
The Osterweis Fund initiated holding in Xilinx Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1. The stock is now traded at around $156.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 6,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
The Osterweis Fund added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 60.50%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3416.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 1,934 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
The Osterweis Fund added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 84.15%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $130.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 37,190 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
The Osterweis Fund added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 78.82%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $132.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 24,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
The Osterweis Fund added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 51.09%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $151.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 18,350 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: LiveRamp Holdings Inc (RAMP)
The Osterweis Fund added to a holding in LiveRamp Holdings Inc by 41.23%. The purchase prices were between $41.5 and $53.6, with an estimated average price of $48.24. The stock is now traded at around $48.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 52,430 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of The Osterweis Fund. Also check out:
1. The Osterweis Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. The Osterweis Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. The Osterweis Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that The Osterweis Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment