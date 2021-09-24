Nel ASA: Receives purchase order for 5MW alkaline electrolyser

PR Newswire

OSLO, Norway, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser AS, a division of Nel ASA (Nel) (OSE: NEL), has received a purchase order for a 5MW alkaline water electrolyser from SGN, for the world's first 100% hydrogen-to-homes heating network on the east coast of Scotland.

"Nel is honored to be part of this new milestone achieved in the development of a commercial green hydrogen infrastructure, clearly showing that hydrogen for domestic use is becoming a reality today. We look forward to delivering a reliable, safe, and efficient source of green hydrogen," says Raymond Schmid, VP Sales and Marketing EMEA, Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser.

The 5MW Alkaline electrolyser is a fully redundant system and the contract includes installation and commissioning as well as a service and maintenance contract. The electrolyser will deliver up to 2,093kg/day of green hydrogen at 30barg to SGN's H100 Fife project in Levenmouth, Scotland. This project is the first ever 100% hydrogen network of scale supplying green hydrogen from electrolysis to customers for the purposes of heating and cooking. The system will be powered by a nearby offshore wind turbine and grid electricity. The newly built hydrogen gas distribution network will supply up to 300 households initially with zero carbon heat, however both the electrolyser and network have been sized to have the capacity to supply up to 900 homes as part of the planned future expansion of the H100 Fife project.

The H100 Fife project is a groundbreaking demonstration in evidencing the role that hydrogen can play in decarbonizing heat as alternative to natural gas. SGN is one of the UK's largest gas distribution network companies, operating across Scotland, southern England and in Northern Ireland and is supplying gas to 5.9 million homes and business.

