JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2050 Fund Buys JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF

For the details of JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2050 Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+smartretirement+blend+2050+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2050 Fund
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) - 806,865 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 740,626 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58%
- JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) - 1,791,662 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.71%
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) - 706,422 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28%
- JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 432,576 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.11%
JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2050 Fund initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.36 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL)
JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2050 Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 65.71%. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 1,791,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)
JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2050 Fund reduced to a holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 28.11%. The sale prices were between $50.47 and $51.76, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.372700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2050 Fund still held 432,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2050 Fund. Also check out:
