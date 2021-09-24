JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2050 Fund Buys JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF

New Purchases: JAGG,

JAGG, Added Positions: JVAL, BBSC,

JVAL, BBSC, Reduced Positions: JPHY, BBRE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2050 Fund. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2050 Fund owns 6 stocks with a total value of $280 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2050 Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+smartretirement+blend+2050+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) - 806,865 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 740,626 shares, 11.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.58% JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) - 1,791,662 shares, 10.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 65.71% JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) - 706,422 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.28% JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 432,576 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.11%

JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2050 Fund initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.36 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2050 Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 65.71%. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 1,791,662 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2050 Fund reduced to a holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 28.11%. The sale prices were between $50.47 and $51.76, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.372700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.49%. JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2050 Fund still held 432,576 shares as of 2021-06-30.