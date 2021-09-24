JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend Income Fund Buys JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

New Purchases: JAGG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend Income Fund. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend Income Fund owns 7 stocks with a total value of $182 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+smartretirement+blend+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG) - 845,345 shares, 18.02% of the total portfolio. New Position JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) - 1,034,172 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.60% JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 618,830 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.29% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 362,520 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5% JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 162,968 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.15%

JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend Income Fund initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.36 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.02%. The holding were 845,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend Income Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 52.60%. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 1,034,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.