JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend Income Fund Buys JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

These are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend Income Fund
- JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG) - 845,345 shares, 18.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) - 1,034,172 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.60%
- JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 618,830 shares, 12.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.29%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 362,520 shares, 9.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 162,968 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.15%
JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend Income Fund initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.36 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 18.02%. The holding were 845,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL)
JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend Income Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 52.60%. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 1,034,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend Income Fund.
