JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund Buys Johnson Controls International PLC, Trane Technologies PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Owens-Corning Inc, Morgan Stanley, eBay Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson Controls International PLC, Trane Technologies PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Comcast Corp, Snap-on Inc, sells Owens-Corning Inc, Morgan Stanley, eBay Inc, The Toro Co, Dell Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund owns 124 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+u.s.+applied+data+science+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund
  1. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 202,400 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio.
  2. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 126,700 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio.
  3. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 52,400 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio.
  4. Citigroup Inc (C) - 83,885 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio.
  5. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 14,500 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $74.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 43,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 38,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Snap-on Inc (SNA)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35. The stock is now traded at around $215.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $207.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 161.05%. The purchase prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 24,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 169.44%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $391.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund added to a holding in Target Corp by 62.89%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $242.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 23,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 54.55%. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $103.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 45,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Owens-Corning Inc (OC)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.

Sold Out: The Toro Co (TTC)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77.

Sold Out: Ardagh Group SA (ARD)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund sold out a holding in Ardagh Group SA. The sale prices were between $23.52 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $25.79.

Sold Out: Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $94.45, with an estimated average price of $89.11.

Reduced: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund reduced to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 49.49%. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $102.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund still held 14,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund reduced to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 48.96%. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund still held 19,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Allstate Corp (ALL)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund reduced to a holding in Allstate Corp by 39.9%. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $130.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund still held 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Foot Locker Inc (FL)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund reduced to a holding in Foot Locker Inc by 48.13%. The sale prices were between $55.48 and $65.82, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund still held 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 30.73%. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund still held 25,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.



