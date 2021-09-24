JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund Buys Johnson Controls International PLC, Trane Technologies PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Sells Owens-Corning Inc, Morgan Stanley, eBay Inc

New Purchases: JCI, CMCSA, SNA, LOW, WMB,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Johnson Controls International PLC, Trane Technologies PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Comcast Corp, Snap-on Inc, sells Owens-Corning Inc, Morgan Stanley, eBay Inc, The Toro Co, Dell Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund owns 124 stocks with a total value of $275 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 202,400 shares, 3.04% of the total portfolio. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 126,700 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 52,400 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Citigroup Inc (C) - 83,885 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Anthem Inc (ANTM) - 14,500 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund initiated holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4. The stock is now traded at around $74.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 43,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 38,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund initiated holding in Snap-on Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.58 and $255.64, with an estimated average price of $239.35. The stock is now traded at around $215.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 9,200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund initiated holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5. The stock is now traded at around $207.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 10,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $25.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 53,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund added to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 161.05%. The purchase prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 24,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 169.44%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $391.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 9,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund added to a holding in Target Corp by 62.89%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $242.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 15,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 35.63%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $144.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 23,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund added to a holding in Prudential Financial Inc by 54.55%. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $103.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 22,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund added to a holding in Dominion Energy Inc by 31.79%. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $74.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 45,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund sold out a holding in Owens-Corning Inc. The sale prices were between $92.09 and $108.22, with an estimated average price of $99.79.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund sold out a holding in The Toro Co. The sale prices were between $103.14 and $116.51, with an estimated average price of $109.77.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund sold out a holding in Ardagh Group SA. The sale prices were between $23.52 and $27.88, with an estimated average price of $25.79.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund sold out a holding in Science Applications International Corp. The sale prices were between $82.6 and $94.45, with an estimated average price of $89.11.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund reduced to a holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 49.49%. The sale prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $102.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund still held 14,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund reduced to a holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp by 48.96%. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $63.61, with an estimated average price of $57.85. The stock is now traded at around $37.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund still held 19,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund reduced to a holding in Allstate Corp by 39.9%. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $130.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund still held 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund reduced to a holding in Foot Locker Inc by 48.13%. The sale prices were between $55.48 and $65.82, with an estimated average price of $60.36. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund still held 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 30.73%. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. JPMorgan U.S. Applied Data Science Value Fund still held 25,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.