JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund Buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Progressive Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Lincoln National Corp, The Travelers Inc

New Purchases: NXPI, PGR, ADSK, MET, SIVB,

NXPI, PGR, ADSK, MET, SIVB, Added Positions: MSFT, TMO, DIS, MA, COST, AAPL, BAC, HD, ETN, CI, TT, MRK, APTV, BMY, TGT, EQIX, VOYA, IQV, BXP, NEE, XYL, INTU, MS, A, BLL, SPGI, NVDA, VZ, VFC, GIS, CDNS, NFLX, STT, AMGN, BBY, AMT, PLD, ACN, ITRI, SEDG, ILMN, HOLX, ADBE, PH, C, DE, TREX, BIIB, CRM,

MSFT, TMO, DIS, MA, COST, AAPL, BAC, HD, ETN, CI, TT, MRK, APTV, BMY, TGT, EQIX, VOYA, IQV, BXP, NEE, XYL, INTU, MS, A, BLL, SPGI, NVDA, VZ, VFC, GIS, CDNS, NFLX, STT, AMGN, BBY, AMT, PLD, ACN, ITRI, SEDG, ILMN, HOLX, ADBE, PH, C, DE, TREX, BIIB, CRM, Reduced Positions: TXN, LRCX,

TXN, LRCX, Sold Out: AMAT, LNC, TRV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Progressive Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Mastercard Inc, sells Applied Materials Inc, Lincoln National Corp, The Travelers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund owns 56 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,185 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.72% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,570 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.13% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 23,240 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.26% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 10,810 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.29% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 82,105 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.25%

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $216.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 8,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $91.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $292.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 14,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $642.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 112.76%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $608.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 4,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 33.26%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 23,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 33.29%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $354.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 10,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 61.83%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $452.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 6,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 36,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 82,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $65.96.

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.