JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund Buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Progressive Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Sells Applied Materials Inc, Lincoln National Corp, The Travelers Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund (Current Portfolio) buys NXP Semiconductors NV, Progressive Corp, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, The Walt Disney Co, Mastercard Inc, sells Applied Materials Inc, Lincoln National Corp, The Travelers Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund owns 56 stocks with a total value of $111 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+u.s.+sustainable+leaders+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 34,185 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.72%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 36,570 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.13%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 23,240 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.26%
  4. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 10,810 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.29%
  5. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 82,105 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.25%
New Purchase: NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in NXP Semiconductors NV. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $216.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 8,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $91.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $292.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 3,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MetLife Inc (MET)

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in MetLife Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.3 and $67.16, with an estimated average price of $63.34. The stock is now traded at around $61.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 14,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund initiated holding in SVB Financial Group. The purchase prices were between $483.33 and $606.83, with an estimated average price of $553.16. The stock is now traded at around $642.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 112.76%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $608.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 4,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 33.26%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $176.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 23,240 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 33.29%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $354.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 10,810 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 61.83%. The purchase prices were between $352.48 and $398.79, with an estimated average price of $377.4. The stock is now traded at around $452.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 6,360 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Apple Inc by 23.13%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 36,570 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 33.25%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 82,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.

Sold Out: Lincoln National Corp (LNC)

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in Lincoln National Corp. The sale prices were between $59.43 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $65.96.

Sold Out: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund sold out a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund. Also check out:

1. JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JPMorgan U.S. Sustainable Leaders Fund keeps buying
