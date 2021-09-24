Logo
Jpmorgan Trust Ii Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Sells Altria Group Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Jpmorgan Trust Ii (Current Portfolio) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Gap Inc, sells Altria Group Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Merck Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jpmorgan Trust Ii. As of 2021Q2, Jpmorgan Trust Ii owns 90 stocks with a total value of $45.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JPMorgan Equity Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+equity+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan Equity Income Fund
  1. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 21,181,130 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
  2. BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 1,297,010 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 26,897,442 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97%
  4. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 2,762,427 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.97%
  5. ConocoPhillips (COP) - 17,878,360 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%
New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)

Jpmorgan Trust Ii initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $214.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,017,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Jpmorgan Trust Ii initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,255,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Corning Inc (GLW)

Jpmorgan Trust Ii initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,323,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Jpmorgan Trust Ii initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 239,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Jpmorgan Trust Ii added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 31.97%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $408.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,762,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Jpmorgan Trust Ii added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 87.34%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $186.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,377,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gap Inc (GPS)

Jpmorgan Trust Ii added to a holding in Gap Inc by 271.61%. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $24.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,056,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Jpmorgan Trust Ii added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $130.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,582,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Jpmorgan Trust Ii added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $122.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,298,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Jpmorgan Trust Ii added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,516,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Jpmorgan Trust Ii sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Sold Out: Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP)

Jpmorgan Trust Ii sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.

Reduced: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

Jpmorgan Trust Ii reduced to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 30.81%. The sale prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $184.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Jpmorgan Trust Ii still held 1,404,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Jpmorgan Trust Ii reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.58%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Jpmorgan Trust Ii still held 2,391,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Jpmorgan Trust Ii reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.19%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Jpmorgan Trust Ii still held 1,314,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Jpmorgan Trust Ii reduced to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 25.08%. The sale prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Jpmorgan Trust Ii still held 1,067,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Entergy Corp (ETR)

Jpmorgan Trust Ii reduced to a holding in Entergy Corp by 27.39%. The sale prices were between $99.47 and $109.29, with an estimated average price of $105.25. The stock is now traded at around $102.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Jpmorgan Trust Ii still held 1,019,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of JPMorgan Equity Income Fund. Also check out:

1. JPMorgan Equity Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. JPMorgan Equity Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JPMorgan Equity Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JPMorgan Equity Income Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
