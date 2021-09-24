Jpmorgan Trust Ii Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Sells Altria Group Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc

New Purchases: AAP, STX, GLW, OGN,

AAP, STX, GLW, OGN, Added Positions: UNH, UPS, GPS, MDT, BMY, FIS, CVS, EOG, RTX, APD, NOC, AMGN, TJX, SYY, VFC, COP, TXN, CVX, BDX, GD, ABT, BLK, BAC, CMCSA, MS, JNJ, CME, ADI, PM, C, NEE, AXP, MSFT, NSC, PH, PPG, IBM, TROW, XEL, WMT, PEP, PG, USB, MET, MDLZ, CB, TFC, LLY, KO, SCHW, COF, PLD, ACN, ARE, VTR, VLO, AJG, AVB, BXP, CMS, PEG, PGR, HAS, PFE, MMC, NTRS, O, VNO, INTC,

UNH, UPS, GPS, MDT, BMY, FIS, CVS, EOG, RTX, APD, NOC, AMGN, TJX, SYY, VFC, COP, TXN, CVX, BDX, GD, ABT, BLK, BAC, CMCSA, MS, JNJ, CME, ADI, PM, C, NEE, AXP, MSFT, NSC, PH, PPG, IBM, TROW, XEL, WMT, PEP, PG, USB, MET, MDLZ, CB, TFC, LLY, KO, SCHW, COF, PLD, ACN, ARE, VTR, VLO, AJG, AVB, BXP, CMS, PEG, PGR, HAS, PFE, MMC, NTRS, O, VNO, INTC, Reduced Positions: SWK, MRK, AAPL, TT, MCD, ETR, VZ, DE, ETN, HD, PNC, ABC, BBY, SBUX, HIG, RSG,

SWK, MRK, AAPL, TT, MCD, ETR, VZ, DE, ETN, HD, PNC, ABC, BBY, SBUX, HIG, RSG, Sold Out: MO, ADP,

Investment company Jpmorgan Trust Ii Current Portfolio ) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Advance Auto Parts Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Gap Inc, sells Altria Group Inc, Automatic Data Processing Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Merck Inc, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jpmorgan Trust Ii. As of 2021Q2, Jpmorgan Trust Ii owns 90 stocks with a total value of $45.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JPMorgan Equity Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+equity+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 21,181,130 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% BlackRock Inc (BLK) - 1,297,010 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 26,897,442 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.97% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 2,762,427 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.97% ConocoPhillips (COP) - 17,878,360 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%

Jpmorgan Trust Ii initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.5 and $208.59, with an estimated average price of $195.71. The stock is now traded at around $214.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,017,380 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Ii initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 2,255,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Ii initiated holding in Corning Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.7 and $46.25, with an estimated average price of $43.6. The stock is now traded at around $37.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,323,787 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Ii initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $33.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 239,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Ii added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 31.97%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $408.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 2,762,427 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Ii added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 87.34%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $186.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,377,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Ii added to a holding in Gap Inc by 271.61%. The purchase prices were between $29.78 and $36.33, with an estimated average price of $32.93. The stock is now traded at around $24.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 7,056,984 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Ii added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 20.17%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $130.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 7,582,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Ii added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 23.71%. The purchase prices were between $140.61 and $155.69, with an estimated average price of $148.33. The stock is now traded at around $122.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,298,888 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Ii added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 22.30%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $84.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,516,567 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Ii sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $46.31 and $52.31, with an estimated average price of $49.19.

Jpmorgan Trust Ii sold out a holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The sale prices were between $185.81 and $200.06, with an estimated average price of $194.19.

Jpmorgan Trust Ii reduced to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 30.81%. The sale prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $184.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.3%. Jpmorgan Trust Ii still held 1,404,278 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Ii reduced to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 32.58%. The sale prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $73.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Jpmorgan Trust Ii still held 2,391,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Ii reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 27.19%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $146.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.15%. Jpmorgan Trust Ii still held 1,314,547 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Ii reduced to a holding in Trane Technologies PLC by 25.08%. The sale prices were between $165.44 and $187.54, with an estimated average price of $177.9. The stock is now traded at around $186.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Jpmorgan Trust Ii still held 1,067,160 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jpmorgan Trust Ii reduced to a holding in Entergy Corp by 27.39%. The sale prices were between $99.47 and $109.29, with an estimated average price of $105.25. The stock is now traded at around $102.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Jpmorgan Trust Ii still held 1,019,647 shares as of 2021-06-30.