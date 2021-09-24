JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund Buys JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

For the details of JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+smartspending+2015+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund
- JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG) - 41,550 shares, 25.18% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 24,871 shares, 14.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.62%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 14,714 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53%
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 6,644 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.3%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 7,756 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio.
JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.36 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.18%. The holding were 41,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY)
JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund reduced to a holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 29.62%. The sale prices were between $50.47 and $51.76, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.372700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.68%. JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund still held 24,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.
