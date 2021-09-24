JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund Buys JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF

New Purchases: JAGG,

JAGG, Reduced Positions: JPHY, IWM, IEMG, BBRE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF, iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund owns 6 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG) - 41,550 shares, 25.18% of the total portfolio. New Position JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 24,871 shares, 14.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.62% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 14,714 shares, 10.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53% JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 6,644 shares, 7.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.3% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 7,756 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio.

JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.36 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.18%. The holding were 41,550 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund reduced to a holding in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 29.62%. The sale prices were between $50.47 and $51.76, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.372700. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -6.68%. JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund still held 24,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.