JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2045 Fund Buys JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF

New Purchases: JAGG,

JAGG, Added Positions: JVAL, BBSC,

JVAL, BBSC, Reduced Positions: JPHY, BBRE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2045 Fund. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2045 Fund owns 6 stocks with a total value of $365 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2045 Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+smartretirement+blend+2045+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) - 1,052,776 shares, 11.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.26% JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 967,634 shares, 11.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.79% JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) - 2,355,655 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.48% JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) - 917,447 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.26% JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 559,036 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.43%

JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2045 Fund initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.36 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 23,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2045 Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 68.48%. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 2,355,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.