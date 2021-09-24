JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2040 Fund Buys JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, Sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF

New Purchases: JAGG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2040 Fund. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2040 Fund owns 6 stocks with a total value of $493 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) - 1,209,635 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09% JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 1,114,422 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.95% JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) - 2,881,861 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.90% JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) - 1,042,076 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20% JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG) - 1,039,025 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. New Position

JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2040 Fund initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.36 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 1,039,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2040 Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 60.90%. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 2,881,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.