JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2040 Fund Buys JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, Sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF

For the details of JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2040 Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+smartretirement+blend+2040+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2040 Fund
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) - 1,209,635 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 1,114,422 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.95%
- JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) - 2,881,861 shares, 10.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 60.90%
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) - 1,042,076 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.20%
- JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG) - 1,039,025 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. New Position
JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2040 Fund initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.36 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.64%. The holding were 1,039,025 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL)
JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2040 Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 60.90%. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.94%. The holding were 2,881,861 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2040 Fund.
