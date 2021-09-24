JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2035 Fund Buys JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, Sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF

New Purchases: JAGG,

JAGG, Added Positions: JVAL, BBSC,

JVAL, BBSC, Reduced Positions: JPHY, BBRE, BBMC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2035 Fund. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2035 Fund owns 6 stocks with a total value of $523 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2035 Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+smartretirement+blend+2035+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) - 3,316,159 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.55% JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) - 1,175,465 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.21% JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 1,091,803 shares, 10.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.87% JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) - 1,051,973 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.40% JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG) - 1,201,094 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. New Position

JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2035 Fund initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.36 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.31%. The holding were 1,201,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2035 Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 66.55%. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.63%. The holding were 3,316,159 shares as of 2021-06-30.