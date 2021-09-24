JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2030 Fund Buys JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, Sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF

For the details of JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2030 Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+smartretirement+blend+2030+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2030 Fund
- JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) - 3,562,631 shares, 12.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.80%
- JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG) - 2,306,111 shares, 11.86% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 1,026,012 shares, 9.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.77%
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) - 1,085,013 shares, 9.22% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 1,339,450 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.87%
JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2030 Fund initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.36 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.86%. The holding were 2,306,111 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL)
JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2030 Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 58.80%. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 3,562,631 shares as of 2021-06-30.
