JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2025 Fund Buys JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF

These are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2025 Fund
- JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG) - 2,387,913 shares, 15.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) - 3,107,045 shares, 13.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 57.59%
- JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 1,395,010 shares, 8.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.89%
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) - 753,946 shares, 8.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.4%
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 704,308 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.7%
JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2025 Fund initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.36 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.87%. The holding were 2,387,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL)
JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2025 Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 57.59%. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.02%. The holding were 3,107,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.
