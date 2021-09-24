JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2020 Fund Buys JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, Sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF

New Purchases: JAGG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2020 Fund. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2020 Fund owns 7 stocks with a total value of $334 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG) - 1,360,151 shares, 15.60% of the total portfolio. New Position JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) - 2,018,377 shares, 15.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.59% JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 1,163,368 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.32% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 720,578 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5% JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 306,789 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.88%

JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2020 Fund initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.36 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.6%. The holding were 1,360,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2020 Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 51.59%. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 2,018,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.