JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2020 Fund Buys JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, Sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF

- JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG) - 1,360,151 shares, 15.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) - 2,018,377 shares, 15.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.59%
- JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 1,163,368 shares, 12.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.32%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 720,578 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 306,789 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.88%
JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2020 Fund initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.36 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.6%. The holding were 1,360,151 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL)
JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2020 Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 51.59%. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 2,018,377 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2020 Fund. Also check out:
