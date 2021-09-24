JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2055 Fund Buys JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF

New Purchases: JAGG,

JAGG, Added Positions: JVAL, BBMC,

JVAL, BBMC, Reduced Positions: JPHY, BBRE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2055 Fund. As of 2021Q2, JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2055 Fund owns 6 stocks with a total value of $148 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2055 Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+smartretirement+blend+2055+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 398,275 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5% JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) - 418,719 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29% JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) - 976,119 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.36% JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) - 373,406 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50% JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 214,462 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.18%

JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2055 Fund initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.36 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.

JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2055 Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 71.36%. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 976,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.