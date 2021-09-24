JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2055 Fund Buys JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF, JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF

For the details of JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2055 Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+smartretirement+blend+2055+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2055 Fund
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 398,275 shares, 11.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) - 418,719 shares, 11.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.29%
- JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) - 976,119 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.36%
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (BBSC) - 373,406 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 214,462 shares, 3.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.18%
JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2055 Fund initiated holding in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.36 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $53.86. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL)
JPMorgan SmartRetirement Blend 2055 Fund added to a holding in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 71.36%. The purchase prices were between $34.23 and $36.72, with an estimated average price of $35.83. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 976,119 shares as of 2021-06-30.
