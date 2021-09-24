Logo
STRAX Launches Online Only Brand Dóttir With New Line of Sports-focused True Wireless Headphones

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

STRAX announces the release of a sports-focused line of true wireless headphones by the new brand Dóttir. The brand, developed with CrossFit champions Katrin Davidsdottir and Annie Thorisdottir, will be an online-exclusive brand with products sold direct to consumers.

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 24, 2021

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dóttir is a new brand developed within, and owned by, STRAX. The sports-oriented true wireless headphones are the first product in the series to be released. The product will initially be marketed to active consumers in North America and the UK, but be available online globally.

- With more than three million Instagram followers we believe Katrin and Annie provide us with the right platform to reach the CrossFit community and fitness savvy consumers we are targeting. Dóttir is a great addition to our personal audio brands, and as an online exclusive brand we can steer performance marketing without interfering with our brick-and-mortar customers. We see a significant potential for Dóttir with more product launches to come, says Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, STRAX.

The first product, Dóttir Freedom On-Grid in-ear headphones has already been awarded the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2021.

Dóttirs' co-founding brand ambassadors Katrin Davidsdottir and Annie Thorisdottir are both two-time winners of the title "Worlds Fittest Woman" at the CrossFit Games. STRAX have designed the headphones, with their valuable input, to withstand intense training on land or in water.

The true wireless headphones features Active Noise Canceling technology, a fully waterproof construction and an ergonomic, wraparound design that ensures the headphone stays in place throughout your workout. The total playtime is up to 72 hours with a wireless charging case that provides up to five additional charges.

Read more about Dóttir's launch here.

For further information please contact Gudmundur Palmason, CEO, STRAX AB, +46 8 545 017 50.

About Dóttir

Dóttir started as an idea between friends that popped up on a stroll around London, creating a headphone for World Class athletes that allows them to train freely without outside distraction. From there it has grown into something much bigger, not only a brand that creates headphones for athletes but a brand that supports female empowerment and equality. These brand values tie directly into Katrín Tanja Davidsdottir and Annie Mist Thorisdottir's core personal values. They have fought through adversity to reach the top of their respective field multiple times. They are both two time World's Fittest Women, having each won the CrossFit Games twice. Their Icelandic roots have had a large influence on their core values and the brand as a whole. The brand Dóttir is developed within STRAX and is wholly owned by STRAX.

Website: https://www.dottiraudio.com/uk/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dottiraudio/

About STRAX

STRAX is a global leader in accessories that empower mobile lifestyles. Our portfolio of branded accessories covers all major mobile accessory categories: Protection, Power, Connectivity, as well as Personal Audio. Our new Health & Wellness category offers branded Personal Protection products. Our distribution business reaches a broad customer base, through 70 000 brick and mortar stores around the globe, as well as through online marketplaces and direct-to-consumers.

Wholly owned brands include Urbanista, Clckr, Richmond & Finch, Planet Buddies, xqisit, AVO+ and Dóttir and licensed brands include Adidas, Bugatti, Diesel, Superdry and WeSC. Our distribution business also services over 40 other major mobile accessory brands.

Founded as a trading company in 1995, STRAX has since expanded worldwide and evolved into a global brand and distribution business. Today we have over 200 employees in 13 countries. STRAX is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm stock exchange.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/strax/r/strax--strax-launches-online-only-brand-dottir-with-new-line-of-sports-focused-true-wireless-headpho,c3420774

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO18203&sd=2021-09-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/strax-launches-online-only-brand-dottir-with-new-line-of-sports-focused-true-wireless-headphones-301384636.html

SOURCE Strax

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO18203&Transmission_Id=202109240537PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO18203&DateId=20210924
