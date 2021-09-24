Logo
Mindtree Expands in Europe and Asia-Pacific with Executive Appointments to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LONDON and MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 24, 2021

LONDON and MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a global technology services and digital transformation company, is expanding in Europe and Asia-Pacific. The company has made several key executive appointments to further accelerate growth in the two markets.

KLAUS_SEIFERT_MINDTREE.jpg

The company has appointed Klaus Seifert as Head of Strategy for Europe and Chief Business Officer for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH). Munich-based Seifert brings more than two decades of experience in sales, business development, and P&L management across diverse industry sectors. He was formerly the head of Global Technology Services for DACH at IBM.

Erik Julius Larsen has joined the company as Chief Business Officer for Nordics and Benelux. Larsen's experience of more than 25 years includes several executive positions in the IT industry across northern Europe. Prior to joining Mindtree, he worked at Cognizant as Country Manager and Head of Sales for Nordics.

Dominic Del Giudice has been appointed as Chief Business Officer for Asia-Pacific. Melbourne-based Del Giudice joins Mindtree with more than two decades of management consulting, business and digital transformation, and enterprise and technology solutions experience with large multinational companies. He joins Mindtree from IBM, where he was Vice President and Senior Partner at IBM Global Business Services across Asia-Pacific and Australia/New Zealand.

"We are making sustained investments in Europe and Asia-Pacific as part of our 4X4X4 strategy aimed at strengthening our leadership capabilities and strategic partnerships in these markets to drive superior growth," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree. "We are excited about the depth of industry and technology expertise that these leaders bring to our clients. With businesses in Europe and Asia-Pacific increasingly seeking strategic technology partnerships to maximize revenues and growth, strong leadership with a deep understanding of these markets is vital to our ability to help our clients unlock value from digital transformation."

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 260 enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in 24 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 27,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree_Ltd

For more information, contact: [email protected]

ERIK_JULIUS_LARSEN_MINDTREE.jpg
DOMINIC_DEL_GIUDICE_MINDTREE.jpg
Mindtree_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=IO18207&sd=2021-09-24 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindtree-expands-in-europe-and-asia-pacific-with-executive-appointments-to-accelerate-next-phase-of-growth-301384635.html

SOURCE Mindtree

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO18207&Transmission_Id=202109240525PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO18207&DateId=20210924
