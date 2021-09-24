J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust Buys Duke Energy Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells AutoZone Inc, Ameren Corp, Allstate Corp

New Purchases: DUK, CTVA, EVRG, ORLY, ORCL, STX, ANTM, ADBE, AVY, EMN, TRV, GWW, WEC, RF, TFC, BIIB, HIG, EL, BDX,

Investment company J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Duke Energy Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, Intuit Inc, sells AutoZone Inc, Ameren Corp, Allstate Corp, Eversource Energy, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust. As of 2021Q2, J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust owns 94 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Intuit Inc (INTU) - 62,469 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.34% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 113,344 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.28% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 101,483 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.18% Target Corp (TGT) - 121,278 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.22% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 123,351 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.20%

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $98.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 226,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $63.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 182,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 250,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $626.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 17,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 89,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $380.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 20,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 331.25%. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $184.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 115,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 380.33%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $408.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 56,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 110.34%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $577.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 62,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 110.28%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 113,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 110.18%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $343.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 101,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 185.09%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 433,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $79.91 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.65.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust reduced to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 97.49%. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $177.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust still held 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.