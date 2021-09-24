Logo
J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust Buys Duke Energy Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells AutoZone Inc, Ameren Corp, Allstate Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Duke Energy Corp, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, Intuit Inc, sells AutoZone Inc, Ameren Corp, Allstate Corp, Eversource Energy, during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust. As of 2021Q2, J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust owns 94 stocks with a total value of $1.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+equity+premium+income+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF
  1. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 62,469 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.34%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 113,344 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.28%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 101,483 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.18%
  4. Target Corp (TGT) - 121,278 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 96.22%
  5. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 123,351 shares, 1.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 110.20%
New Purchase: Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in Duke Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.28 and $103.74, with an estimated average price of $100.33. The stock is now traded at around $98.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 226,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Evergy Inc (EVRG)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in Evergy Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.53 and $64.81, with an estimated average price of $62.47. The stock is now traded at around $63.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 182,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Corteva Inc (CTVA)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in Corteva Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.71 and $49.79, with an estimated average price of $46.2. The stock is now traded at around $42.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 250,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The purchase prices were between $507.25 and $566.21, with an estimated average price of $537.14. The stock is now traded at around $626.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 17,414 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The purchase prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 89,007 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $380.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 20,542 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc by 331.25%. The purchase prices were between $194.92 and $220.69, with an estimated average price of $207.27. The stock is now traded at around $184.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 115,006 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 380.33%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $408.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 56,165 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuit Inc (INTU)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 110.34%. The purchase prices were between $383.06 and $491.4, with an estimated average price of $432.34. The stock is now traded at around $577.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 62,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 110.28%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $299.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 113,344 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Accenture PLC (ACN)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Accenture PLC by 110.18%. The purchase prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286. The stock is now traded at around $343.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 101,483 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 185.09%. The purchase prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37. The stock is now traded at around $54.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 433,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in AutoZone Inc. The sale prices were between $1374.53 and $1533.76, with an estimated average price of $1447.84.

Sold Out: Ameren Corp (AEE)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $79.91 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.65.

Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17.

Sold Out: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust sold out a holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66.

Reduced: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)

J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust reduced to a holding in American Water Works Co Inc by 97.49%. The sale prices were between $149.59 and $162.2, with an estimated average price of $155.61. The stock is now traded at around $177.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. J.P. Morgan Exchange-Traded Fund Trust still held 600 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF. Also check out:

1. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Author's Avatar

insider