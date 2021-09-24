LIZHI Launches "My Friends" Live Status Feature to Further Enhance Social Engagement on Social Audio App TIYA

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company” or “We”) ( LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment company, has launched a new "My Friends" live status/mood function on its app, TIYA, a global audio-based social networking product available for Android and iOS users.



This new feature of the TIYA App is designed to redefine the traditional contact list found in most social products and aims to enhance the app’s audio social networking experience by enabling users to easily find friends with similar status and moods and deepen existing relationships.

Through the “My Friends” function, TIYA users can discover their friends’ social intentions and status, such as whether they want to team up to play games, watch videos together through the “screen sharing” function, study, or simply chat. The new feature uses an algorithm-based recommendation engine to simplify how users can find and interact online with friends with similar status and moods. With just one click, users can join their friends’ rooms on the platform to participate in activities using real-time audio chat, encouraging more user interaction with existing contacts.

LIZHI is committed to an audio-centric globalization strategy and to bringing a diverse range of audio products to a broader user base. TIYA aims to deliver a brand new social experience for younger generations worldwide by combining audio innovation with social interaction. Since the beginning of this year, TIYA’s level of user engagement has continued to grow rapidly. In June 2021, the number of active chat rooms increased by more than 180% from March 2021.

“We firmly believe that audio is now a key element for social media products, as voice-based social networking continues to be a significant online trend,” said Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI. “By continuously fine-tuning our audio product formats and improving the efficiency of social audio interaction, we aim to improve the audio experience and further enhance interaction between TIYA users.

“We are also continuously improving our technical capabilities, including optimizing our in-house real-time audio technology solution – DOREME – to provide efficient underlying technical support, thereby significantly enhancing the user-friendliness of our products. As part of our current globalization strategy, we hope to introduce TIYA to more international users by leveraging LIZHI's years of experience and technical expertise in the online audio field.”

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI's audio-based social networking product offering, including TIYA App, caters to users' evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company's flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem – a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the Securities Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

LIZHI INC.

IR Department

Tel: +86 (20) 3866-4265

E-mail: [email protected]