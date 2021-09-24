Bearing Announces Director Appointment

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bearing Lithium Corp. (“Bearing” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture:BRZ) ( BLILF, Financial) the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Martin Gubbins to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Gubbins is a Chilean lawyer with 25 years of experience as an associate and partner of local law firms specializing in environmental litigation. He has also served as an independent legal advisor over the last three years. Mr. Gubbins has served as a board member for various private companies in Chile, with both Chilean and foreign investors. Mr. Gubbins is a member of the Advisory Legal Committee of Hogar de Cristo, the largest charity in Chile. From 2005-2018 he was a partner at CorreaGubbins (currently CorreaSquella) in Santiago, Chile. Mr. Gubbins graduated law school at the Universidad de Chile, Santiago. He also has a Master of Arts from the University of London.

The Company is also announcing that it has issued an aggregate of 1,000,000 stock options to its new director to purchase up to 1,000,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.23 per common share for a period of five years from grant, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

Bearing Lithium’s Chairman Gil Playford commented:

“Martin brings to the company local legal expertise and pragmatic business strategy and experience. He is well known to our Board and is joining us at an exciting time for the company’s participation in an advanced development project for the global lithium industry.”

About Bearing Lithium Corp.

Bearing Lithium Corp. is a lithium-focused mineral exploration and development company. Its primary asset is a 17.14% interest in the Maricunga Lithium Brine Project in Chile. The Maricunga Project represents one of the highest-grade lithium brine salars globally and the only pre-production project in Chile. Over $US 67 million has been invested in the Maricunga Project to date.

