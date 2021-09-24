Walker & Dunlop Arranges $30.4 Million Construction Loan for 110 Single-Family Build-for-Rent Homes in Antioch, IL

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $30.4 Million Construction Loan for 110 Single-Family Build-for-Rent Homes in Antioch, IL

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 24, 2021

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it arranged construction financing in the amount of $30,388,000for The Clublands of Antioch by Moda Homes, a 110-unit single-family rental community located in Antioch, Illinois. The project is being developed by Moda Homes, who has engaged Ryan Homes as the homebuilder.

Walker_and_Dunlop.jpg

The new development will sit within The Clublands of Antioch, a 1,000-unit master-planned community with approximately 450 existing homes. The village of Antioch is a tranquil suburban community with a small-town aesthetic and a downtown district featuring tree-shaded sidewalks and colorful vintage storefronts with cafes, bars, and specialty shops. Appealing to families and young professionals alike, the community is located in the highly desired District 34 school district and features convenient access to transportation nodes including the Antioch Metra Station, Interstate-94, Illinois 47, and Savage Road.

The financing was arranged by Eric McGlynn, Managing Director within Walker & Dunlop's Capital Markets group and a member of its Build-For-Rent (BFR) and Single-Family Rental (SFR) Practice Group. The loan was provided by CoreVest Finance, a division of Redwood Trust that is a leading provider of debt to residential investors and developers. The floating rate, nonrecourse loan includes a two-year initial term in addition to one six-month extension option.

Joakim Mortensen, Chief Client Officer at CoreVest, stated, "This is an exciting build-for-rent project in an interesting market. While we have been financing purpose-built rentals since our inception, it's our first project with Moda Homes. We were delighted to partner with the Walker & Dunlop and Moda Homes teams and look forward to the development of this community."

Said Mr. McGlynn, "We are very pleased to have closed our first loan with CoreVest and Moda Homes in Chicagoland. Moda has significant land holdings in the area and big plans for developing additional communities, and CoreVest has been a great partner in helping to make that vision a reality."

Once complete, The Clublands of Antioch will include a mix of one- and two-story luxury homes averaging 1,719 square feet, all with two-car garages. Homes include open, modern floor plans, quartz countertops, white cabinets, craftsman trim, hard surface floors and stainless-steel appliances. Situated on approximately 40 acres, the community features direct lake access to Homer White Lake, a community park, walking trails, and is adjacent to the 500-acre Raven Glen nature preserve, which includes trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Future amenities will include a pool, clubhouse and fitness center.

Walker & Dunlop's BFR & SFR Practice Group is comprised of 12 experts strategically positioned across the business to finance and sell these specialty communities. Our national team provides expert guidance on property sales, debt origination, and the structuring of equity to generate optimal returns and strategic relationships for our clients. The team is active with over fifty groups in the space, which range from institutional clients, homebuilders, multifamily developers, and individual investors. With an active pipeline of over $1.9 billion of transaction volume, the team has extensive experience executing on lending, capital brokerage, or investment sales opportunities. For more information on our Build-for-Rent practice group or to connect with an expert, visit our website.

About Moda Homes
The project developer, Moda Homes, is the owner and developer of over 3,000 suburban Chicago residential lots. The Moda team develops, constructs and owns residential properties in the most sought out locations in the strongest employment corridors throughout Chicagoland. Properties are located in great school districts with close proximity to major transportation arteries and near commuter rail stations.

About Walker & Dunlop
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD), headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States. The company provides a comprehensive range of capital solutions for all commercial real estate asset classes, as well as investment sales brokerage services to owners of multifamily properties. Walker & Dunlop is included on the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and was ranked as one of FORTUNE Magazine's Fastest Growing Companies in 2014, 2017, and 2018. Walker & Dunlop's 900+ professionals in 40 offices across the nation have an unyielding commitment to client satisfaction.

About CoreVest Finance
CoreVest is the leading lender to residential real estate investors, nationwide. It offers long-term loans for stabilized rental properties as well as short-term bridge loans, investment credit lines and build to rent programs. With more than $10 billion in loans funded and 100,000 units financed, CoreVest offers attractive rates, rapid timelines and closing certainty. The company works directly with borrowers and brokers. For more information, visit www.corevestfinance.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH18025&sd=2021-09-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/walker--dunlop-arranges-30-4-million-construction-loan-for-110-single-family-build-for-rent-homes-in-antioch-il-301384550.html

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH18025&Transmission_Id=202109240635PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH18025&DateId=20210924
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment