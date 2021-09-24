Northern Trust Hires Stan Treger as Behavioral Insights Advisor

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS), a leading provider of financial services for institutions and affluent individuals, announced today that Stanislav (Stan) Treger has joined the company as Behavioral Insights Advisor. Treger will lead The Northern Trust Institute’s efforts to build a data-driven approach to help clients identify, articulate, and advance their goals.

Treger joins Northern Trust from Morningstar, an international leading provider of independent investment research, where he was an in-house Senior Behavioral Scientist conducting experimental and survey research on the psychology of retirement. There, he also led cross-functional teams to solve business problems, analyzed data through various statistical procedures such as multi-level modeling and logistic regression, and communicated key research results to stakeholders and media.

“Further embedding behavioral science into the wealth management process will enable Northern Trust to determine the issues that matter most to our clients, allowing us to proactively identify efficient ways to better meet their needs,” said Pamela Lucina, Chief Fiduciary Officer and head of the Trust and Advisory practice for Northern Trust Wealth Management. “Stan’s 10-plus years of behavioral research expertise will strengthen our efforts to help families find, and execute on, the purpose of their wealth.”

Informed by data and analytics, The Northern Trust Institute is a research center dedicated to providing comprehensive, industry-leading advice to clients across the continuum of family wealth issues. Comprised of over 175 experts spanning 34 specialized areas of expertise, advisors are committed to analyzing data to establish behavioral patterns and historical outcomes to develop innovative insights and solutions. With a combination of breadth, depth and expertise across investing, advisory, fiduciary and banking, tax strategy, divorce and more, The Northern Trust Institute serves as the advice engine behind each advisor, delivering actionable strategies for managing wealth.

“Applying the principles of behavioral science can help families find greater meaning in their wealth,” said Stan Treger, Behavioral Insights Advisor at The Northern Trust Institute. “I look forward to furthering The Institute’s mission of empowering clients to build a more purposeful wealth plan while strengthening family connectedness and fostering joint decision-making.”

Treger earned his Ph.D. in psychological science from DePaul University. He holds a Master’s degree in social and quantitative psychology from Illinois State University and a Bachelor’s degree in psychology from Northern Illinois University.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses.

About Northern Trust

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global+and+regulatory+information.

