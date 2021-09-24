Northern Trust Hires Stan Treger as Behavioral Insights Advisor

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Northern Trust Hires Stan Treger as Behavioral Insights Advisor

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS), a leading provider of financial services for institutions and affluent individuals, announced today that Stanislav (Stan) Treger has joined the company as Behavioral Insights Advisor. Treger will lead The Northern Trust Institute’s efforts to build a data-driven approach to help clients identify, articulate, and advance their goals.

Treger joins Northern Trust from Morningstar, an international leading provider of independent investment research, where he was an in-house Senior Behavioral Scientist conducting experimental and survey research on the psychology of retirement. There, he also led cross-functional teams to solve business problems, analyzed data through various statistical procedures such as multi-level modeling and logistic regression, and communicated key research results to stakeholders and media.

“Further embedding behavioral science into the wealth management process will enable Northern Trust to determine the issues that matter most to our clients, allowing us to proactively identify efficient ways to better meet their needs,” said Pamela Lucina, Chief Fiduciary Officer and head of the Trust and Advisory practice for Northern Trust Wealth Management. “Stan’s 10-plus years of behavioral research expertise will strengthen our efforts to help families find, and execute on, the purpose of their wealth.”

Informed by data and analytics, The Northern Trust Institute is a research center dedicated to providing comprehensive, industry-leading advice to clients across the continuum of family wealth issues. Comprised of over 175 experts spanning 34 specialized areas of expertise, advisors are committed to analyzing data to establish behavioral patterns and historical outcomes to develop innovative insights and solutions. With a combination of breadth, depth and expertise across investing, advisory, fiduciary and banking, tax strategy, divorce and more, The Northern Trust Institute serves as the advice engine behind each advisor, delivering actionable strategies for managing wealth.

“Applying the principles of behavioral science can help families find greater meaning in their wealth,” said Stan Treger, Behavioral Insights Advisor at The Northern Trust Institute. “I look forward to furthering The Institute’s mission of empowering clients to build a more purposeful wealth plan while strengthening family connectedness and fostering joint decision-making.”

Treger earned his Ph.D. in psychological science from DePaul University. He holds a Master’s degree in social and quantitative psychology from Illinois State University and a Bachelor’s degree in psychology from Northern Illinois University.

Northern Trust Wealth Management offers holistic wealth management services for affluent individuals and families, family offices, foundations and endowments, and privately held businesses. It is recognized for its innovative technology, service excellence and depth of expertise and ranks among the top 10 U.S. wealth managers, with $371.1 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. The Northern Trust Company is an Equal Housing Lender. Member FDIC.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 22 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 23 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of June 30, 2021, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$15.7 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.5 trillion. For more than 130 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Please visit our+website or follow us on Twitter.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Please read our global+and+regulatory+information.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210924005064r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005064/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment