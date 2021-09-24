Logo
NASCAR Driver Matt Jaskol of AutoParts4Less.com Team Will Skydive into Las Vegas Motor Speedway to Celebrate End of Rookie Season

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

This first-time ever stunt to kick off the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 benefits Speedway Children's Charities

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 24, 2021 / Matt Jaskol, a NASCAR driver for the AutoParts4Less.com racing team, will skydive from a helicopter into the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 25, to present Speedway Children's Charities with a donation of $10,000. Then, he'll get in the No. 66 AutoParts4Less.com MBM Motorsports Toyota to start the NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302, his final race of the season. This first-ever stunt for NASCAR will also mark the first time Las Vegas local Jaskol will race on his home track.

"It's unreal to think that, after 30 years as a driver in Las Vegas, this will be my first race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway," said Jaskol. "It took longer than expected, but it shows dreams can still come true."

Jaskol made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in the Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway back in April. He broke the top-20 once during his limited season. He was unable to finish the race at Dover due to a collision that resulted with his car on top of another.

"My rookie season has certainly its ups and downs - now quite literally," said Jaskol. "Jumping out of a Maverick Helicopter from 5,000 feet is routine compared to driving in NASCAR. In fact, skydiving will be the safest and easiest part of my day!"

The former Formula One Red Bull Driver Search veteran's career spans back to the early 2000s and includes competing in open-wheel, IndyCar, off-road and sports car disciplines. Jaskol is also a professional tandem skydiving instructor, who has completed nearly 2,500 jumps, and wants to share his love and passion for the sky with the racing world with Saturday's entrance.

"Matt knows certainly knows how to make an impression," said Christopher Davenport, Founder of AutoParts4Less.com, the first multi-vendor online marketplace dedicated to automotive parts. "I can't think of a more exciting and unique way to drive awareness of Speedway Children's Charities, get fans pumped up for the race and end a season. We're honored to have a hometown hero like Matt racing for our team."

Speedway Children's Charities is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization and provides funding for hundreds of non-profit organizations throughout the nation that meet the direct needs of children. To donate, visit https://www.speedwaycharities.org/donate/.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series Alsco Uniform 302 is Saturday, September 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Check local listings or visit NASCAR on TV to find out where to watch.

To learn more about AutoParts4Less.com, please visit AutoParts4Less.com. The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB:FLES) ("4Less"," Company"), an operator of e-commerce sites LiftKits4Less.com that provides aftermarket parts and accessories and AutoParts4less.com, an automotive marketplace website launched on August 26, 2021, the newest 4Less business enterprise.

About AutoParts4Less.com

AutoParts4Less.com is a standalone multi-vendor online marketplace entirely dedicated to automotive parts. The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB:FLES) website, AutoParts4Less.com, will be offering buyers and qualified sellers a wide range of automotive parts for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles and RVs on a single platform.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. No information in this press release should be construed in any way whatsoever as an indication of the Company's future stock price, revenues, or results of operations, including the launch of our new website as well as the estimated projected 65 -70% increase in net revenue over last year's results as referenced above. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

For more information, contact:
Email: [email protected]

Media Contact:
Wendi Sheridan, Interdependence PR
[email protected]
(215) 630-5287

SOURCE: The 4Less Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665384/NASCAR-Driver-Matt-Jaskol-of-AutoParts4Lesscom-Team-Will-Skydive-into-Las-Vegas-Motor-Speedway-to-Celebrate-End-of-Rookie-Season

img.ashx?id=665384

