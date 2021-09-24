Luminex Discovers a New Porphyry Copper Target at Cascas

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Luminex Discovers a New Porphyry Copper Target at Cascas

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2021

Highlights:

  • The Hapa "Bullseye" target is a 1 km diameter coincident soil copper/molybdenum anomaly
  • Part of a trend of porphyry copper systems discovered in western Cascas
  • Rock chip and channel samples assaying as high as 1.29% copper and 0.33% molybdenum

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV: LR) (OTCQX: LUMIF) (the "Company" or "Luminex") is pleased to announce the discovery of a new porphyry copper target: Hapa, located in the northwestern part of the Company's 100% owned Cascas property. Hapa and Shakai lie on a northwest-southeast trending ZTEM feature that could be a district feature controlling emplacement. The Hapa target is situated 3 km to the northwest of the Shakai porphyry copper centre and was first recognized by company geologists while executing a 200m x 300m grid soil sample survey. The soil grid, orientated northwest-southeast, follows the 2019 ZTEM geophysical survey lines (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Location map of Hapa showing Cascas soil sample grids, major faults and ZTEM geophysics

1___Luminex_Image1.jpg

Subsequent to its discovery, the size and shape of the Hapa target was defined by infill soil sampling on a 100m x 100m grid within the anomalous area (Figure 2). To date, rock chip and channel samples along creeks have assayed as high as 1.29% copper and 0.33% molybdenum. Copper and molybdenum mineralization occurs as disseminations and blebs in granodiorites, as porphyry-style quartz vein sets and as banded sulphide-rich veins comprising pyrite, chalcopyrite, chalcocite, covellite and molybdenite (Figure 3). Native sulphur has also been noted in outcrop and an elevated soil sulphur anomaly coincides with copper, molybdenum and tungsten anomalies in that soil survey data, all indicative of porphyry mineralization. The copper and molybdenum anomaly forms an irregular "bullseye" with a diameter of approximately 1,000m when contoured at the 400 ppm copper and 20 ppm molybdenum levels. The host rocks are hydrothermally altered and locally faulted granodiorite, granodiorite porphyry and diorite magmas of the Zamora batholith. Late, localized porphyry dikes cut intrusive rocks.

Figure 2. Soil sample locations with contoured copper and molybdenum and rock chip sample results for those returning >0.3% copper.

2__Luminex_Image2.jpg

Figure 3. Hapa rock samples and mineralization styles.

3___Luminex_Image3.jpg

Geological mapping along creeks at Hapa has delineated an elliptical zone of sericite-quartz (phyllic) alteration, approximately 1 km in diameter which coincides with the soil copper and molybdenum anomalies. Close to the centre of the phyllic zone is a narrow window of potassic alteration (potassium feldspar (Figures 4 and 5). Outboard of the phyllic zone, the hydrothermal alteration changes to propylitic, characterized by a chlorite-epidote-carbonate-magnetite mineral assemblage. This concentric zonation of hydrothermal alteration minerals is typical of copper porphyry deposits.

Figure 4. Geology of the Hapa target with superimposed soil copper geochemistry.

4__Luminex_Image4.jpg

Luminex interprets that a porphyry copper intrusion is located underneath the geochemically anomalous area of Hapa indicating good preservation of the phyllic and underlying potassic alteration zones and the potential for secondary copper enrichment. The target area centres on a rugged hill, possibly the product of differential uplift between two formative faults that facilitated emplacement of the porphyry system (see Figure 5).

Figure 5. Schematic geological cross section (upper) and comparable surface view (lower).

5___Luminex_Image5.jpg

Qualified Persons

Leo Hathaway, P. Geo, Senior Vice President Exploration of Luminex and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed, verified and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release and has verified the data underlying that scientific and technical information.

About Luminex Resources

Luminex Resources Corp. (TSXV:LR, OTCQX:LUMIF) is a Vancouver, Canada based precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on gold and copper projects in Ecuador. Luminex's inferred and indicated mineral resources are located at the Condor Gold-Copper project in Zamora-Chinchipe Province, southeast Ecuador. Luminex also holds a large and highly prospective land package in Ecuador, including the Tarqui and Pegasus projects, which are being co-developed with BHP Group plc and Anglo American respectively.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://luminexresources.com/.

To receive news releases please sign up at https://www.luminexresources.com/contact/contact-us/.

LUMINEX RESOURCES CORP.

Signed: "Marshall Koval"

Marshall Koval, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

favicon.png?sn=TO17861&sd=2021-09-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luminex-discovers-a-new-porphyry-copper-target-at-cascas-301384483.html

SOURCE Luminex Resources Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO17861&Transmission_Id=202109240700PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO17861&DateId=20210924
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment