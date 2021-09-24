Logo
Palatin To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End 2021 Results; Teleconference And Webcast To Be Held On September 29, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 24, 2021

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2021 operating results on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin_Technologies_Logo.jpg

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on September 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast



Q4 & Fiscal Year End 2021 Results Press Release

9/29/2021 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Q4 & Fiscal Year End 2021 Conference Call-Live

9/29/2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET

US/Canada Dial-In Number:

1-800-437-2398

International Dial-In Number:

1-856-344-9206

Conference ID:

3395813



Q4 & Fiscal Year End 2021 Conference Call-Replay

9/29/2021-10/06/2021

US/Canada Dial-In Number:

1-888-203-1112

International Dial-In Number:

1-719-457-0820

Replay Passcode:

3395813



Audio Webcast Live and Replay Access

http://www.palatin.com

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.palatin.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH17818&sd=2021-09-24 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/palatin-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-end-2021-results-teleconference-and-webcast-to-be-held-on-september-29-2021-301384555.html

SOURCE Palatin Technologies, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH17818&Transmission_Id=202109240730PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH17818&DateId=20210924
