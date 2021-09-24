Palatin To Report Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year End 2021 Results; Teleconference And Webcast To Be Held On September 29, 2021

PR Newswire

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN) will announce its fourth quarter and fiscal year end 2021 operating results on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, before the open of the U.S. financial markets.

Palatin will also conduct a conference call and live audio webcast hosted by its executive management team on September 29, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a review of the company's operating results and an update on programs under development.

Schedule for the Operating Results Press Release, Conference Call / Audio Webcast



Q4 & Fiscal Year End 2021 Results Press Release 9/29/2021 at 7:30 a.m. ET Q4 & Fiscal Year End 2021 Conference Call-Live 9/29/2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET US/Canada Dial-In Number: 1-800-437-2398 International Dial-In Number: 1-856-344-9206 Conference ID: 3395813



Q4 & Fiscal Year End 2021 Conference Call-Replay 9/29/2021-10/06/2021 US/Canada Dial-In Number: 1-888-203-1112 International Dial-In Number: 1-719-457-0820 Replay Passcode: 3395813



Audio Webcast Live and Replay Access http://www.palatin.com

The audio webcast and replay can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors-Webcasts" section of Palatin's website at http://www.palatin.com.

About Palatin

Palatin is a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin and natriuretic peptide receptor systems, with targeted, receptor-specific product candidates for the treatment of diseases with significant unmet medical need and commercial potential. Palatin's strategy is to develop products and then form marketing collaborations with industry leaders to maximize their commercial potential. For additional information regarding Palatin, please visit Palatin's website at www.palatin.com.

