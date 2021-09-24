New Found to List on the NYSE American Stock Exchange

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - New Found Gold Corp. ("New Found" or the "Company") (TSXV: NFG) (OTC: NFGFF) is pleased to announce that the Company intends to list its common shares on the NYSE American stock exchange ("NYSE American") in the United States. New Found expects its common shares will commence trading on the NYSE American on or about September 29, 2021, under ticker symbol "NFGC". New Found's common shares will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under ticker symbol "NFG".

Concurrent with the start of trading on the NYSE American, New Found's common shares will cease trading on the OTC Markets. Shareholders are not required to take any action.

About New Found Gold Corp.

New Found holds a 100% interest in the Queensway Project, located 15km west of Gander, Newfoundland, and just 18km from Gander International Airport. The project is intersected by the Trans-Canada Highway and has logging roads crosscutting the project, high voltage electric power lines running through the project area, and easy access to a highly skilled workforce. The Company is currently undertaking a 200,000m drill program at Queensway. Nine rigs are currently in operation at Queensway with the drill count planned to increase to ten rigs by Q3 2021. With a current working capital balance of approximately $111 million, New Found is well funded for this program.

