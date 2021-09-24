Axon Announces Microsoft, Skydio and Verizon as Top Sponsors for 2021 Accelerate Conference

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axon (Nasdaq: AXON), the global leader in connected public safety technologies, today announced Microsoft as the title sponsor of Axon Accelerate, the public safety technology conference. Skydio, Verizon, FirstNet Built with AT&T, Cellebrite, Cradlepoint, and Panasonic TOUGHBOOK are among other confirmed sponsors for the annual conference taking place in Phoenix, on November 1 to 3. To learn more and register, visit www.axon.com/accelerate .

Axon Accelerate is a global thought leadership symposium for public safety professionals. Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Axon's latest hardware and software technology solutions and hear from industry leaders who will cover a wide range of public safety topics that can help benefit their agencies and communities.

"Accelerate is one of the year's most exciting events for Axon and our customers. It allows us to engage with public safety officials to help them get the most out of our technology, while helping us better understand their needs as they serve their communities," says Rick Smith, Axon CEO and Founder. "We work hard to make sure public safety has the most innovative training and technology solutions as they continue to serve and protect."

The conference will also include a certification day allowing registrants to become qualified experts on Axon products and tools such as body-worn cameras, redaction, reporting, case sharing and hardware troubleshooting.

For more information on becoming a sponsor for next year, reach out to [email protected] .

About Axon

Axon is a network of devices, apps and people that helps public safety personnel become smarter and safer. With a mission of protecting life, our technologies give customers the confidence, focus and time they need to keep their communities safe. Our products impact every aspect of a public safety officer's day-to-day experience with the goal of helping everyone get home safe.



We work hard for those who put themselves in harm's way for all of us. To date, more than 255,000 lives and countless dollars have been saved with the Axon Network of devices, apps and people. Learn more at www.axon.com or by calling (800) 978-2737. Axon is a global company with headquarters in Scottsdale, Ariz. and global software engineering hub in Seattle, Wash., as well as additional offices in Australia, Canada, Finland, Vietnam, the UK and the Netherlands.

Cellebrite is a trademark of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (formerly Cellebrite Mobile Synchronization Ltd.); Cradlepoint is a trademark of Cradlepoint, Inc.; Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks of the First Responder Network Authority, all other marks are the property of their respective owners; Microsoft is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation; TOUGHBOOK is a trademark of Panasonic Corporation of North America; Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc. and Verizon is a trademark of Verizon Trademark Services, LLC. Axon, Axon Accelerate, Axon Network and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal. All rights reserved.



Follow Axon here:

Axon on Twitter: https://twitter.com/axon

Axon on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/

Note to Investors



Please visit http://investor.axon.com, https://www.axon.com/press, www.twitter.com/axon_us and https://www.facebook.com/Axon.ProtectLife/ where Axon discloses information about the company, its financial information and its business.

Media Contact:

Corinne Clark

Axon Public Relations Manager

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axon-announces-microsoft-skydio-and-verizon-as-top-sponsors-for-2021-accelerate-conference-301384558.html

SOURCE Axon