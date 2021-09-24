Washington Capitals Announce Caesars Entertainment as First-Ever Jersey Patch Partner

PR Newswire

ARLINGTON, Va. and LAS VEGAS, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Washington Capitals and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) announced a multi-year partnership agreement today that places the Caesars Sportsbook logo on Capitals home and third jerseys worn for games played at Capital One Arena beginning with the 2022-23 NHL season. The landmark announcement marks the first team announced agreement in the NHL's Jersey Advertising Program.

Caesars Sportsbook, the best-in-class sportsbook offering, will have its logo worn on the Capitals home and third jerseys, with the 3 x 3.5 inch patch positioned on the upper right chest area of the jersey. An industry first, the introduction of the Caesars Sportsbook patch follows the historic opening of the Caesars Sportsbook at Capital One Arena in May 2021.

In addition to the home jersey patch, Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) and Caesars Sportsbook expand their partnership with additional Casino, Gaming and Caesars Rewards programming elements. The agreement also includes the entitlement of a Caesars hospitality space and VIP seating at Capital One Arena.

"Following the successful launch of Caesars Sportsbook adjacent to Capital One Arena last spring, we are thrilled to introduce Caesars Sportsbook as the Capitals' inaugural home jersey advertising partner in a first-of-its-kind announced partnership in the NHL," said MSE president of business operations and chief commercial officer Jim Van Stone. "Together as two industry leaders, we've built a robust partnership in the gaming and casino space, and our overall relationship reflects our shared commitment to providing sports fans with world-class, unique experiences. MSE, the Capitals and Caesars share a commitment and passion toward innovation in the sports and entertainment space, and the opportunity to incorporate Caesars onto Capitals home jerseys is a wonderful development and exciting new fan engagement opportunity for both organizations in the nation's capital."

The NHL's Jersey Advertising Program begins with the 2022-23 NHL season and allows up to two jersey sponsors per team when separate sponsors appear on home and away jerseys. The Capitals will announce an away jersey sponsor at a later date.

"Being woven into the Washington Capitals jersey is an exciting chapter in our collective story," said Chris Holdren, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "Like Monumental Sports & Entertainment, we love blazing trails and we are always looking for innovative opportunities that drive engagement and storytelling for fans. We are proud to extend our historic partnership with such a storied franchise after launching the sportsbook at Capital One Arena."

MSE and Caesars Entertainment previously made history with the opening of Caesars Sportsbook at MSE's Capital One Arena. Marking a major milestone in U.S. sports history, the sportsbook officially opened in May 2021, becoming the first ever sports betting venue to open within a U.S. professional sports facility. A first-of-its-kind, marquee destination for local, regional and global visitors, the two-story, 18,000 square-foot venue features 17 betting windows and 12 self-service betting kiosks, as well as Verizon 5G Wi-Fi capability so fans can place wagers on mobile devices. Click here to learn more.

The newly-launched and easy-to-navigate Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill app integrates mobile sports betting with Caesars Rewards, where every bet, win or lose, rewards the bettor with Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock unbeatable experiences within the Caesars portfolio of properties and partnerships. True to the legendary Caesars brand, the app provides an expansive array of wagering opportunities, including live in-game betting and flexible limits on the bets players want to make.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate. Must be 18 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 522-4700.

About the Washington Capitals

The National Hockey League (NHL) awarded Washington, D.C. with an expansion franchise in 1972, which became the Washington Capitals in 1974. Washington has qualified for the playoffs 31 times – including the team's Stanley Cup championship in 2018, the run to the Stanley Cup Final in 1998 and three Presidents' Trophy-winning teams (2009-10, 2015-16, 2016-17), symbolic of the NHL's best regular-season record.

About Monumental Sports & Entertainment

Monumental Sports & Entertainment is America's leading sports and entertainment family. Our people, players, teams, and events bring excitement and joy to millions. We invest and innovate to consistently raise the game so we can deliver extraordinary experiences that will inspire and unite our community, our fans, and our people. To learn more, please visit www.monumentalsports.com.

