Roblox Launches Listening Parties — A New Way to Release Music

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Roblox Launches Listening Parties — A New Way to Release Music

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, today announced the first Roblox Listening Party — the latest innovation in music in the metaverse. With Roblox Listening Parties, artists premiere a new album in select top experiences giving them access to millions of fans who can listen to their music while they play and hang out with their friends. Roblox and leading independent record label Sumerian Records announced that Poppy will be the first artist to host a Listening Party on the platform with the debut of her new album, Flux, which will be released today

Flux is the artist’s latest album, which comes on the heels of a GRAMMY performance in March of this year. Poppy is the first solo female artist ever nominated for a GRAMMY in the Best Metal Performance category.

“Flux is coming out Friday the 24th and I’m so excited to reveal it to the world!” explained Poppy. “I feel very fortunate to make music in a time like this. Roblox is a platform with endless possibilities and seemed like a perfect place to launch my new album!”

For this first-ever Listening Party, music will be integrated throughout popular experiences allowing fans to rock out to Flux as they decorate their dream home in Overlook+Bay, dance to her songs in RoBeats, attend class in Robloxian+High+School, explore new worlds in Creatures+of+Sonaria, and raise dragons in Dragon+Adventures. The music will also be played in City+Life, The+Floor+is+Lava, Color+Block+Tower, and Fairytale+Life+Roleplay. Collectively, the featured experiences boast over three billion lifetime visits.

“It has been such a pleasure working with Poppy and Sumerian Records to launch our first ever Listening Party,” said Jon Vlassopulos, Vice President and Global Head of Music for Roblox. “Music is such a natural part of the way we express ourselves, entertain ourselves, and find connections with other people, and we want to keep finding new ways to make music more of an integral part of the Roblox experience. Allowing Poppy’s fans to enjoy her new album Flux where they are already spending time with their friends seemed like a no brainer, and our developers have jumped at the opportunity to participate!”

Over the weekend, Poppy will also join fans in each immersive experience, competing and creating alongside them while answering questions about the album. Her play schedule can be found on her Roblox+profile as well as on her Roblox+group. There will also be two exclusive free virtual merchandise (also known as “verch”) items available in the Roblox catalog for fans to enjoy.

“We’re always looking for new and innovative ways to help our artists break through the noise and reach fans where they already are,” said Jill Pedone, Chief Strategy Officer at Sumerian Records. “Poppy already has an existing fanbase on Roblox so it was a natural place for us to host her Listening Party. I can’t wait for fans to get to hear the new record while they play their favorite experiences!”

With Listening Parties, Roblox gives music fans an immersive way to discover and share music together with their friends. For artists and labels, Roblox provides a unique and creative way to engage and attract millions of fans and unlock new commercial opportunities in the metaverse. The range of Roblox music experiences, from Launch Parties to virtual concerts and now Listening Parties, are becoming table stakes for artists as they seek to promote new releases and attract new fans.

“We were thrilled to have Overlook Bay be a part of the Flux Listening Party on Roblox” said Zach Letter, Founder of Wonderworks. “There’s so much potential for Roblox to become the place to discover great new music and it didn’t hurt that Poppy happens to be one of our favorite artists. Hope to see many more of these in the future!”

“Poppy is the most exciting multimedia artist of our generation,” said Joey Simmrin, President of MDDN management. ”Poppy and our team at MDDN have been fans of Roblox for a while, so when this concept was pitched to us, we were more than game to give it a try. The Roblox team made this such an easy process; it was a no brainer”

About Roblox

Roblox’s mission is to build a human co-experience platform that enables shared experiences among billions of users. Every day, tens of millions of people around the world have fun with friends as they explore millions of immersive digital experiences. All of these experiences are built by the Roblox community, made up of over eight million creators. We believe in building a safe, civil, and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships between people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

ROBLOX and the Roblox logo are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Roblox Corporation in the United States and other countries. © 2021 Roblox Corporation. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210924005093r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210924005093/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment