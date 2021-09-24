AMERISAFE Announces 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

AMERISAFE, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMSF), a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on high hazard industries, today announced it will release its 2021 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, October 27, 2021 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:30AM Eastern time.

What: AMERISAFE 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 10:30AM Eastern Time / 9:30AM Central Time How: Live via phone – by dialing 323-794-2423, Conference Code 2096837 Live over the Internet – by logging onto the web at the address below Where: www.amerisafe.com, on the “Investor Relations Home” page of the “Investors” section of the Company website

An archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers’ compensation insurance in 27 states.

