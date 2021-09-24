Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) Diabetes, Obesity Solutions Differentiated in Form and Function

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) Diabetes, Obesity Solutions Differentiated in Form and Function

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio -- Nemaura Medical Inc. ( NMRD) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Healthcare Technologies Spearheading Modern Medicine Movement, Providing Hope to Throttle Diabetes, Obesity.”

To hear the AudioPressRelease, please visit The NetworkNewsAudio News Podcast.

To view the full editorial, please visit https://nnw.fm/aKQpJ.

Globally, 463 million people have diabetes. Data from the World Health Organization shows that diabetes kills about 3.4 million people worldwide each year. The actual number of deaths where diabetes is the culprit can be difficult to discern because diabetics typically grow progressively more ill, with high blood sugar damaging the heart, blood vessels, kidneys, eyes and nerves.

Nemaura Medical Inc. ( NMRD) has spent the last decade developing the world’s first daily-wear, noninvasive glucose sensor and integrated healthcare app. The company’s BEAT(R) diabetes platform, inclusive of sugarBEAT(R) CGM and proBEAT(TM), which combines noninvasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence (AI) and a digital healthcare subscription service, is clearly differentiated from others in form and function.

About Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nemaura Medical is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT(R) and proBEAT(TM). sugarBEAT, a CE-mark-approved Class IIb medical device, is a noninvasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real-time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and prediabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (premarket approval application) for sugarBEAT to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT combines noninvasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital health-care subscription service and has been launched in the United States as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT(R) diabetes program.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NMRD are available in the company’s newsroom at https://ibn.fm/NMRD.

About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today’s market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.

To receive SMS text alerts from NetworkNewsWire, text “STOCKS” to 77948 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only).

For more information please visit https://www.NetworkNewsWire.com.

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer.

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
[email protected]

NetworkNewsWire is part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

ti?nf=ODMzMDQ0OCM0NDE4MzU1IzUwMDA4NDE2MQ==
Nemaura-Medical-Inc-.png
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment