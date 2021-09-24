Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) Diabetes, Obesity Solutions Differentiated in Form and Function

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetworkNewsAudio -- Nemaura Medical Inc. ( NMRD) announces the availability of a broadcast titled, “Healthcare Technologies Spearheading Modern Medicine Movement, Providing Hope to Throttle Diabetes, Obesity.”

Globally, 463 million people have diabetes. Data from the World Health Organization shows that diabetes kills about 3.4 million people worldwide each year. The actual number of deaths where diabetes is the culprit can be difficult to discern because diabetics typically grow progressively more ill, with high blood sugar damaging the heart, blood vessels, kidneys, eyes and nerves.

Nemaura Medical Inc. ( NMRD ) has spent the last decade developing the world’s first daily-wear, noninvasive glucose sensor and integrated healthcare app. The company’s BEAT(R) diabetes platform, inclusive of sugarBEAT(R) CGM and proBEAT(TM), which combines noninvasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence (AI) and a digital healthcare subscription service, is clearly differentiated from others in form and function.

Nemaura Medical is a medical technology company developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT(R) and proBEAT(TM). sugarBEAT, a CE-mark-approved Class IIb medical device, is a noninvasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real-time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and prediabetes to better manage, reverse and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (premarket approval application) for sugarBEAT to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT combines noninvasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital health-care subscription service and has been launched in the United States as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT(R) diabetes program.

