WisdomTree Wins Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at ETF Express US Awards 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Sep 24, 2021
Article's Main Image

Recognized across three issuer categories focused on mixed-allocation, international equity and emerging markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WisdomTree Investments, Inc. ( WETF), an exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and exchange-traded product (“ETP”) sponsor and asset manager, is pleased to announce that it has been named Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+) at the ETF Express US Awards 2021, which recognizes excellence among ETF issuers and service providers across a wide range of categories.

Jarrett Lilien, WisdomTree President and COO said, “We are honored to have been selected as the ‘Best Mixed-Allocation ETF Issuer ($100M+)’, especially because this recognition was awarded directly by the readers of ETF Express, many of whom are investors who recognize the importance of building a portfolio that is receptive and resilient to the competitive market. At WisdomTree, we consistently work to drive innovation with each product or solution that we bring to the market, and we are so proud to be recognized for that commitment with this award.”

The shortlist for this category included Amplify Investments, Aptus Capital Advisors, Rational Advisors and Toroso Investments. WisdomTree was also shortlisted for the following categories:

  • Best International Equity ETF Issuer ($10BN+)
  • Best Emerging Markets Equity ETF Issuer ($1BN+)

In its third year, the ETF Express US Awards 2021 recognizes excellence among ETF issuers and their service providers across a wide range of categories. The ETF Express US Awards 2021 worked with Bloomberg, who pre-selected ETF Issuers based on their 12-month performance in the period leading up to these awards. The shortlist nominees were then voted on by ETF Express readership, bringing in over 22,000 votes.

This year’s awards were presented virtually on September 23, 2021. More information on the ETF Express US Awards and voting process can be found here.

About WisdomTree
WisdomTree Investments, Inc., through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Europe (collectively, “WisdomTree”), is an ETF and ETP sponsor and asset manager headquartered in New York. WisdomTree offers products covering equity, commodity, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currency, cryptocurrency and alternative strategies. WisdomTree currently has approximately $73.5 billion in assets under management globally.

WisdomTree® is the marketing name for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. and its subsidiaries worldwide.

Contact Information:

Media Relations
WisdomTree Investments, Inc.
Jessica Zaloom
+1.917.267.3735
[email protected] / [email protected]

